To kick off the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, the City of Smithers will sponsor and present a free, outdoor public celebration on Friday, July 2, at the Gateway Center (former Valley Elementary School), 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Independence Weekend kickoff events on Friday in Smithers and Montgomery include:
• 3 p.m.: Farmers market
• 7 p.m.: Flag ceremony, Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, Montgomery
• 7:15 p.m.: Opening of River Cities Urban Walking Trail, a two-mile loop on city sidewalks, led by Active South West Virginia. Participants may choose to walk the trail if they wish.
• 8 p.m.: Music by Jeff Flanagan and the Sweet Lipzz Brass.
A Smithers resident, Flanagan is beginning his 40th year as a musician on the road, having played for the Broadway stage and for multiple entertainers, including Aretha Franklin and Lee Ann Rimes.
The Sweet Lipzz Brass is a brass ensemble that has performed together throughout the Tri-State since 1988.
Those attending the events are advised to bring lawn chairs for seating. Some events may be moved indoors in the event of heavy rain.
Food trucks are being scheduled for the celebration, but they have not been finalized as of press time. Check the City of Smithers Facebook page for updated information.
Montgomery
Nearby Montgomery will host its Fourth of July activities from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, on Third Avenue in the city.
Activities will include live music by Willie D and No Regrets and Montgomery native Philip Bowen, free ice cream and popcorn and a fireworks display which will brighten the skies starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
For further information about the Montgomery celebration, including vendor opportunities during the event, contact Montgomery City Hall at 304-442-5181.
Gauley Bridge
Also on Saturday in the Upper Kanawha Valley, the Town of Gauley Bridge and The Talon will host an all-day cruise-in in the former Foodland parking lot next to the river.
Vendors will be set up, including Sweet Rolls Barbecue and the Chimney Corner Cafe with hot dogs.
Bingo games will be played from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday. From 6 to 9 p.m., musician Justin Perry. Fireworks will be set off after dark.