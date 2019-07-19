South Charleston library to celebrate record summer library participation

The South Charleston Public Library has announced another record year of participation in its summer library programs.
The adult program is closing in on 300 readers, and the youth program is finishing the summer with 726 young readers registered, a number more than double that of summer 2016.
In celebration of the end of the summer programs, the Youth Services team is hosting a prize party on Thursday, July 25.
Due to the large number of summer readers and families, the City of South Charleston is granting use of Oakes Field and providing bouncy houses, cotton candy, Sno-Cones and more during the event. Library partners, including Southridge Chick-fil-A, Element Credit Union, Edible Arrangements and others — will be there with treats and information for readers and library supporters.
Readers completing summer program surveys are entered into a special Prize Party drawing for items such as family tickets to see the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Shrek the Musical,” passes to the South Charleston Community Center, and other giveaways. Prize winners need not be present to win.
No registration is required to attend. Entrance will be available from the Oakes Field F Street Gate. Free parking will be available on F Street City lots.
Thursday evening’s schedule of events includes:
• 5:30 p.m.: Bouncy houses, music, Sno-Cones, cotton candy, library partner visits
• 6:30 p.m.: SCPL Summer Wall of Prizes winners announced
Those unable to attend can watch the SCPL Facebook (fb.me/scplwv livestream of the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Denise Norris, SCPL Youth Services, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, WV 25303; 304-744-6561 or denise@scplwv.org.