Davey Jude is tied for first place with Cam Roam and Ryan Bilby heading into Wednesday's final round of the West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier.

 JENNY :HARNISH | The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Over the course of a sunny, windy, rain-delayed third round on Tuesday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Resort, the plot thickened, the leaderboard tightened and a crowd made up of youngsters and veterans put themselves in position for what promises to be a wild final-round shootout at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.

Cam Roam, Davey Jude and Ryan Bilby took different paths to arrive at the same place -- 2 under par through three rounds for a share of the lead and places them in Wednesday’s final group.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.