WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Over the course of a sunny, windy, rain-delayed third round on Tuesday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Resort, the plot thickened, the leaderboard tightened and a crowd made up of youngsters and veterans put themselves in position for what promises to be a wild final-round shootout at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.
Cam Roam, Davey Jude and Ryan Bilby took different paths to arrive at the same place -- 2 under par through three rounds for a share of the lead and places them in Wednesday’s final group.
It was part of an eventful Tuesday that left 13 players within five strokes of the lead, including 13-time champion Pat Carter (plus 1) and 2014 winner Brian Anania (plus 2).
Bilby entered the day as the co-leader alongside Noah Mullens at 5 under, but double-bogeys at the par-3 third and par-3 10th holes led to a round of 3-over-par 73.
Jude, who entered the day four shots back at 1 under, surged in the middle of his round. At one point, Jude got to 5 under -- three shots clear of the field -- before a bogey at No. 15 and double-bogey at No. 16 brought him back to earth with a 1-under 69.
Roam, meanwhile, ended right where he started, finishing with 14 pars, two bogeys and two birdies to finish at even-par 70 on the day.
All had a mix of good and bad on a tough day at The Greenbrier but, most importantly, all are in prime position to chase their first Amateur title on Wednesday. For Bilby, a 19-year-old Marshall golfer and former Brooke High School standout, it will mark his first appearance in the final group.
“I’m in good shape,” Bilby said. “I’ve just got to hit it good off the tee, hit as many greens as I can, give myself as many birdie looks ... the less stress the better. There’s probably going to be a little bit [of nerves] in the beginning but if I can just get settled in it’ll be all right. Just leave it all out there, nothing to lose. Just go win the golf tournament.”
For Roam, Wednesday offers a chance at some long-awaited redemption. The Spring Valley High School graduate led through 71 holes in 2019 before a double-bogey on the par-4 18th on the Meadows Course put him on the outside looking in at a three-way playoff eventually won by Mason Williams.
This time the final round will be on Old White, but that’s hardly the only difference for Roam, who said he’s in a much better mind frame this time around.
“Back when that happened I was very ignorant and didn’t understand the situation with the lie and where I was at in the tournament. I was just thinking one thing: ‘Go out here, hit a good shot and win,’” Roam said. “I think now me and my caddie have a much better dialogue out there, so I think coming down the stretch if we get in a similar situation we can hopefully make the right decision.
“It’s been motivation for me and I’m ready to make the most of it.”
Then there's Jude, who has three top-10 finishes in the Amateur and four top-5 finishes in the West Virginia Open under his belt and has already gone pro and come back to the amateur ranks. For a time on Tuesday, Jude seemed poised to put it away but stumbled down the stretch, something he lamented afterward. Still, he will head to the Old White -- a course on which he’s comfortable after competing there in the 2018 Greenbrier Classic -- in great shape.
“If you told me I’d be tied or one shot back at the start of the day I’d have been really happy, but I kind of had a chance to put my foot on their throat and run away,” Jude said. “I’m in total control of my game right now, just a couple of mental mistakes. Hopefully I can get the putter hot tomorrow and close it out.”
It was a four-way tie for the lead heading to the 18th hole Tuesday, but Mullens three-putted for bogey to fall a single shot back. He will be joined by Carter and Christian McKisic in the penultimate group. Carter and Anania matched for the round of the day with 3-under-par 67s with Anania in a tie for seventh with Cory Hoshor and Kyle Wensel.
Hoshor took double-bogey on the 18th and Wensel, who set a Meadows Course record in Sunday’s first round with a 7-under 63, limped to a round of 6-over 76 on Tuesday.
Weather continued to be one of the most consistent forces of the tournament, too. The start of the round was delayed 40 minutes due to rain at the start of the day.