One thing is for certain – whoever wins the 103rd West Virginia Amateur will have earned it.
Whether it’s the five past champions, the wave of young, capable players or a handful of veterans looking to break through, the toughest, most wide-open field in recent memory is expected when the event gets started on Sunday morning at The Greenbrier Resort.
The first round will be played on the Meadows Course with Monday’s second round being held on the Old White. After a cut to the top 50 and ties, the third and fourth round will alternate once again on Tuesday (Meadows) and Wednesday (Old White).
Undoubtedly, numerous players in the field have the game and the talent to claim the Greenbrier Trophy. But as West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman said during an appearance on The Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt on Friday, the W.Va. Amateur is a marathon, not a sprint and those with endurance, perspective and steadiness will likely be rewarded.
“It takes a special golfer and a special talent to compete in all four days,” Ullman said. “It isn’t a two-day or a three-day championship. It’s a four-day state championship and to be able to have the golf capability and the mental capability to stay in there through the peaks and valleys that the championship has for a golfer is an ultimate factor.”
Five players have survived the gauntlet before, highlighted by last year’s champion Philip Reale and four-time champion Sam O’Dell, who will share a group over the opening two rounds. They will start their tournament at 11:43 on Sunday alongside Nick Fleming. Also in the field is 13-time champion Pat Carter, 2014 champion Brian Anania and 2020 winner Alex Easthom.
If any of the five win, it will buck a trend of three, straight years of first-time champions and the list of players knocking on the door is a long one.
“We’re starting to get a surge of some of these younger golfers and it’s really making things exciting,” Ullman said.
Players young and old will have two traverse two courses at The Greenbrier that present vastly different yet equally challenging tests. Whether it’s the required precision off the tee and unique bunkering on the Meadows or the lengthier, intimidating Old White, the field will be tested in a myriad of different ways.
“The property has changed so much over the years after Derechos and flooding, PGA Tour events and the restoration of the Meadows Course which now includes nine holes from the Greenbrier Course,” Ullman said. “But they are two separate courses that have different traits to them that players have to navigate around.
“Everybody thinks of Old White as a bear of a golf course and it really is but over the last four years the average score of the state amateur has been higher on the Meadows Course. The Meadows can be intimidating too. They’re two totally different golf courses and two different mindsets players have to have.”
The wild card may be Mother Nature. As of Thursday morning, director of golf course maintenance at The Greenbrier, Kelly Shumate, estimated two and a half inches had fallen on the property since the start of the week with more expected. The forecast for White Sulphur Springs as of Friday evening called for rain on both Sunday and Monday. It’s been a summer of adverse weather for the area as earlier this month, over 20 trees fell on the two golf courses during a storm.
However, rain, shine or storm, all involved are confident that play will be held, soggy golf courses or not.
“Luckily both courses drain really well,” Shumate said. “We were able to mow the fairways [Thursday] even though they’d been wet and that’s a good sign. We’ll be in good shape and the players will be happy, it just might not be as bouncy as we would’ve liked.”
Wet or not, The Greenbrier certainly adds to the allure of the championship, which remains one of the state’s oldest in any sport. If the number of participants – or contenders – are any indication, the West Virginia Amateur shows no signs of slowing down.
“The state amateur is something we as a golf association cherish very much and I know the players do as well,” Ullman said. “We had a record number of golfers attempt to qualify and we have a great group of exempt players and five past champions in the field.
“It’s exciting to see.”