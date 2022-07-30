Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pat Carter of Huntington tees off during the final round of the 2021 WVGA Senior Open at the Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

One thing is for certain – whoever wins the 103rd West Virginia Amateur will have earned it.

Whether it’s the five past champions, the wave of young, capable players or a handful of veterans looking to break through, the toughest, most wide-open field in recent memory is expected when the event gets started on Sunday morning at The Greenbrier Resort.

Ryan Pritt