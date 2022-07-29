Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sam O'Dell photo 1
Sam O’Dell hits a shot on the 16th fairway during the final round of the 2018 West Virginia Amateur, his last win in the event. O’Dell will try to pick up his fifth Amateur title starting Sunday at The Greenbrier.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Having missed two of the last three West Virginia Amateurs due to his sons’ Little League baseball obligations, and having finished just out of the top five in 2020, four-time champion Sam O’Dell said he feels somewhat like a forgotten man.

“I think it was my wife that said, ‘I haven’t read about you lately,’” O’Dell said. “I was like, ‘I know.’”

