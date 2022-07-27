Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Philip Reale hits from a bunker during the final round of the West Virginia Amateur last year. Reale won the event by nine shots, finishing at 10-under-par. 

 JENNY HARNISH | Register-Herald

After breaking through for his first win last year, Philip Reale insists not much is different heading into this year’s 103rd edition of the West Virginia Amateur, which starts on Sunday at The Greenbrier Resort.

If anything, Reale said there’s less pressure on him coming in as the defending champion this year, having won after so many close calls. As far as confidence goes, that’s something the 38-year-old never lacks.

