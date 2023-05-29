Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jack Michael tees off at the 16th hole during the second round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur golf championship on the Old White course at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs on Monday.

 Luke Creasy | HD Media

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Jack Michael did just enough to stay a step — or stroke — ahead of the field in the second round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur golf championship at The Greenbrier.

The 16-year-old Huntington native tapped in for par at the 18th hole to finish his day 3-over-par 73, good enough to keep a one-stroke lead over a three-way tie for second place after the second day of play.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media.

