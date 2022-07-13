HUNTINGTON — There’s plenty of new to go around for the Marshall women’s basketball team in 2022-23.
Not only does the roster look significantly different than it did a year ago, but the team will also compete in their inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference, welcoming many new opponents as well as some familiar foes from Conference USA.
Part of that new-look schedule was released Wednesday as the Sun Belt Conference unveiled its league slate for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season.
In league play, the Thundering Herd will have nine games at home and nine on the road. Marshall will play home-and-away series against the other six teams in the East Division, while also playing all six teams from the West Division.
Marshall opens league play with a two-game road trip, facing South Alabama on Dec. 29 and Appalachian State on New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31).
The Herd’s first league home game is against James Madison on Feb. 5 — part of a two-game weekend that also brings Georgia Southern to Cam Henderson Center on Feb. 7.
Four of their remaining six league games in January will be played on the road, with contests scheduled at Coastal Carolina (Jan. 12), Old Dominion (Jan. 14), Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 26) and Arkansas State (Jan. 28).
Sandwiched between those four contests are a pair of home contests against Troy (Jan. 19) and Southern Miss (Jan. 21).
In February, Marshall will play four straight games at home against Appalachian State (Feb. 2), Georgia State (Feb. 4), Coastal Carolina (Feb. 9) and Texas State (Feb. 11).
Three of their final four regular season contests will be away games.
The Herd travels to both Georgia Southern and Georgia State (Feb. 16 and 18) before returning home to the Cam Henderson Center for its home finale with Old Dominion on Feb. 22.
Marshall closes the regular season with a road contest at James Madison on Feb. 24.
Each team was handed an 18-game league schedule in the first year since expanding from 10 members to 14 with the addition of Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison. To accommodate more members, teams will play two more conference games than they had previously.
During the conference regular season, games will be played on Thursday and Saturday with the exception of the last weekend of February when competition shifts to Wednesday and Friday.
The season will conclude with the 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship in Pensacola, Florida, from Tuesday, Feb. 28, to Monday, March 6.
The 2022-23 Marshall women’s basketball squad will have plenty to show off, recently announcing the addition of eight new members who join two newcomers from the early signing period, meaning a total of 10 new faces who will take the court.