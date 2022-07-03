WVFC 2004’s Ava Tretheway (right) celebrates with teammate Claire Mullen after Tretheway scored a goal during a U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships semifinal match against Pittsburgh Hotspurs 2004 on Tuesday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championships finished up this week at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The annual event has become a staple in West Virginia for more than a decade with the Mountain State being in the continuous rotation for the tournament, which expanded to a week long this year.
The 2022 version of the tournament started on June 24 with matches ongoing at Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex, starting with pool play before teams who won their pool advanced to the championship rounds.
As play progressed to the semifinals and finals on Wednesday and Thursday, action shifted up to Shawnee where the championships were decided with most taking place on the turf fields there.
Champions were crowned in both boys and girls in divisions from U12 to U19.
The tournament's completion brought to end a two-week stretch in which youth soccer in the Eastern region was focused on West Virginia.
Prior to the Eastern Region Championships, Barboursville and Shawnee also hosted the 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup from June 17-21.
The U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championships will shift to Loudoun County, Virginia, in 2023.
The location for the 2023 Eastern Presidents Cup is yet to be announced.