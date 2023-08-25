Bob Mullett and the Buffalo Bison are not the average Class A team with 30 players.
Some teams throw in the towel early and become negative with what is presented.
That is not the case for the Bison this year.
Mullett is entering his 50th year of coaching and remains open-minded about this year.
"It is a whole new team," Mullett said. "We're going to have new kids in there. We're going to have young quarterbacks that have had a good offseason. We've done a lot of things in the weight room by buying more equipment; bought new uniforms and helmets.
"We've been moving our program forward. We'll see where it ends up, but right now we got a lot of young kids to coach up. We have a tough schedule. They know that."
Yet he has growing thoughts of the possible negative effects of having a small roster.
"Me and our trainers are concerned," Mullett said. "Our thing is that Buffalo has tremendous athletes in the building but not playing football. What do we do? We play the ones who want to play football. You cannot force a kid to play football. There's a lot of things to play for down here at Buffalo. It's a great school and community. I'm not going to worry about the ones that I don't have."
The new one-time transfer-and-be-eligible-immediately rule has given and taken away players from programs. Buffalo lost what would've been its starting quarterback, Josh Moody, to Nitro.
Buffalo will face its former quarterback at Nitro's Underwood Field on Oct. 6.
With Moody gone, Buffalo will look to two players to get snaps at quarterback, freshmen Connor (6-foot, 155 pounds) and Grant Weaver (5-foot-10, 150 pounds).
"I'm tickled to death with my quarterbacks," Mullett said. "I have no qualms about who I've got. We've got Buffalo players here playing for Buffalo High School, and these guys will do well. We've got some senior and junior linemen that will help us. We're in good shape at quarterback. I'm tickled to death where they could eventually end up this season."
The top returner for the Bison is senior wideout Chris Williams (5-foot-9, 160 pounds).
He finished last year with 21 catches for 409 yards and three touchdowns.
"Chris Williams is an athlete," Mullett said. "We'll do a lot of things with him. People will scout us and follow him around. We're going to have him in multiple positions and move him around. He will also be the leader on defense and (in the) secondary. Chris will have a good year. We'll get him the ball where he needs to get it."
Twenty-one members of Buffalo's 30-man roster are underclassmen, including nine freshmen.
Mullett is seeing these weeks during fall camp as valuable experience and repetition for his young players.
"We're going to be young, end of story," Mullett said. "What do you do with that? You teach them how to play. If they got a good heart and hustle, then we'll be all right at the end of the day. We're going to get where we need to be. It may take several games to get on track, but we're going to get there again.
"We open at Petersburg. They were a playoff team last year. We got kids that have courage and grace. The ones who want to play football here at Buffalo are out."
Buffalo's offensive and defensive line will guide the Bison throughout the season this year.
Ten players are listed along play both lines. Mullett has high expectations for his linemen this year.
"You have to be able to run the football," Mullett said. "We got to be in what the kids can run and do. We can't come out here and fantasize football. It's fast-paced. We have to be able to run the football, and we're going to do that with new kids.
"Trenton Luikhart (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), Dylan Johnson (6-foot-2, 260 pounds), Cade Allman (6-foot-1, 300 pounds), Marcus Riley (6-foot, 200 pounds) and David Sayne (6-foot, 235 pounds) will be good. We've got kids up there that will do the job."
Mullett sees Johnson being the backbone and leader for both lines.
"He could be a tremendous player for us," Mullett said. "He's an upcoming junior who's got size and strength. He is the strongest kid on the team."
Half of Buffalo's opponents this year qualified for last year's state playoffs, including two of its first three opponents, Petersburg and Greenbrier West.
Buffalo has not made the postseason since 2016. It won't be an easy path to the playoffs. However, Mullett sees the first few weeks as building blocks for the remainder of the year.
"We have to play the schedule that was mandated to us," Mullett said. "How we have to face that (as) our community, coaching staff and kids is by trying to get better quarter by quarter. We have to try and establish field position and be smart with using the clock.
"We're not going to play no hurry-up football. We've got to be able to let our kids get some rest. There's going to be some young kids out there. The bucket is full of work to get done. We're going to line up and play football."
The Bison and Vikings will meet for the second consecutive season. Petersburg upended Buffalo, 52-19, last Sept. 2 last year at Buffalo Stadium.