What can Hurricane do for an encore?
In Donnie Mays’ first year as coach, the Redskins broke several school records last season, including:
- The program’s first-ever berth in the Class AAA playoff semifinals, where Hurricane fell at Parkersburg South;
- Equaling the mark for most wins in a season (10-3 record);
- Producing the school’s first 2,000-yard rusher in Jeremiah Riffle (2,127 yards, 21 touchdowns);
- Breaking the record for scoring (587 points, 45.2 average).
Even with Riffle among several key graduation losses, Mays again expects Hurricane to contend for high honors in the postseason.
“We lost some really good players," Mays said. “Some really big-time players, kids who are hard to replace. But look at what we’ve got. We feel like we’re as deep as we’ve been."
The Skins are certainly stocked at quarterback. Not only does junior Noah Vellaithambi (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) return after throwing for 2,399 yards and 27 TDs, but senior JacQai Long (6-2, 200) has transferred from Akron Hoban, where he passed for 1,913 yards and 15 scores, helping his team reach the Ohio Division II title game.
Long, the son of former Marshall receiver Jerrald Long, previously played two seasons at Capital and appears to have the edge under center. However, Vellaithambi’s versatility enables him to get repetitions at running back and start at weakside safety – all the while ready to step in, if needed, at quarterback.
“We’re very fortunate right now," Mays said, “to have two of the best quarterbacks in the state of West Virginia."
Hurricane also returns dangerous receivers in a pair of brothers – junior Tyshawn Dues (5-10, 165) and sophomore La’Ron Dues (5-10, 160).
Tyshawn, who caught 38 passes for 761 yards and nine TDs a year ago, picked up a scholarship offer from West Virginia University after running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash during a summer camp in Morgantown. La’Ron had 20 receptions for 187 yards and three scores last season.
Backups at the receiving spots are junior Jai’Den Smith (6-0, 155) and freshman Kno’sean Hampton (5-9, 160).
Sophomore Kylan Grace (5-9, 175) joins Vellaithambi as the top threats at running back, and are being pushed by senior Eli Samples (5-11, 170) and sophomores Landon Taylor (5-11, 175) and A.J. Gregory (5-10, 175).
Battling for time at H-back (a tight end-fullback hybrid) are juniors Rhett McGrew (6-2, 225) and Sha’lik Hampton (6-3, 220), and senior Julion Grace (6-1, 175). Hampton is a transfer from Capital. Lining up at slotback is senior Michael Terrell (5-9, 160), a Riverside transfer, with junior Deuce McClain (5-8, 165) as the understudy.
Heading up the offensive line is sophomore prodigy Da’Ron Parks (6-5, 300), who’s already secured 17 Division I offers, including Alabama and Ohio State.
Other starters on the offensive front are seniors Caleb Conrad (6-3, 275) and Owen Duffy (5-10, 235), along with juniors Drake Lanham (6-2, 250) and Ethan Chill (6-1, 200). Backups here include sophomore Mason Martin (5-10, 280) and juniors Braylon Brown (5-10, 285), Kaid Baker (6-2, 185), Logan French (5-10, 235) and Ivan Roscoe (6-2, 200).
Mays is pleased with Hurricane's overall depth.
“It’s always good to have a first group," Mays said, “but after that, what if it’s slim pickings? Right now, we’re as deep as any team I’ve been part of. Depth is a good thing, because you can get dinged up and you take care of kids a lot better, instead of forcing him through something.
“Let the other kids get out there and compete and make your team better for practice. It gets really competitive for us and makes us a better football team. Every coach here is excited about it."
On defense, Hurricane loses its top five tacklers from last season, including All-State linebackers Mondrell Dean – a Purdue recruit – and Lucas Rippetoe. The leading tacklers returning are senior nose guard Nate McKay (5-11, 265) and junior linebacker Joey Quijano (5-10, 200).
“Those were two of the best outside linebackers in the state of West Virginia," Mays said of Dean and Rippetoe. “But we feel like the D-line has gotten bigger and stronger and it’s not like we’re hurting at linebacker with Joey returning."
At defensive end, Sha’lik Hampton will rotate at one spot with Lanham and Chill, while junior Jonah Wilfong (5-10, 225) is joined at the other spot by either Taylor or Chill. McKay starts at nose guard, backed by junior Darion Davis (5-11, 275).
Mays is counting on senior Aaron Clark (5-11, 290), a transfer from South Charleston, to be a disruptive force at tackle.
“He’s a stud," Mays said. “He needs to be mentioned for some of these awards. He should be playing at a high level. If he gets in the best shape possible, he should be a wrecking force out there. So big and strong – he’s just different."
Joining Clark at tackle is junior Hunter Bernard (5-8, 185).
Julion Grace plays one outside linebacker spot, with sophomore Wyatt Sowards (5-10, 180) in reserve. Sowards can also line up as an inside backer. Senior Stanton Hill (6-0, 205) is another mainstay at linebacker.
Quijano leads the inside backers, which also includes McGrew and freshman D.J. Short (6-2, 200).
At cornerback are La’Ron Dues and Kno’sean Hampton, with Terrell and Tyshawn Dues as backups. Vellaithambi and McClain start at safety, backed by junior Chance Southworth (5-10, 175), sophomore Eian Duffy (5-10, 175) and Smith.
The kickers are senior soccer players Will Mitchell (5-11, 175) and Grayson Maddox (5-11, 170).
Mays enters the season brimming with optimism regarding his 85-man team, and doesn’t think last year’s successes mean there’s now a bull’s-eye on the Redskins.
“I don’t look at it that way," Mays said. “Overall, we did some nice things … and with that said, we want to improve, we want to get better and get to Wheeling.
“Overall, these kids are jelling and the locker room’s fantastic. They’re competing and having fun again. They’ve blocked out all the outside noise and are focused on doing whatever they can to make this the best team our school’s ever seen."