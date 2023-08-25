Despite coming off a 3-7 season last year, expectations are high for Nitro due to some key returning players, along with an influx of talented newcomers.
At least eight transfers are likely set to start for the Wildcats, who have the firepower to feature an explosive offense with playmakers all over the field at the skill positions. That has Nitro coach Boom McKinney excited about the potential of the team.
“The kids are feeling pretty confident,” McKinney said. "We are trying to keep them from being too high on themselves. I feel real good about the team. They have learned a completely new offense. We all are kind of learning, but I have great confidence in this team. We just have to go out and prove it.”
Josh Moody, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior transfer from Buffalo, will lead the talented offense. He passed for over 2,038 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for the Bison. Sophomore X’zayveon Whitestone (5-11, 185), a transfer from Riverside, is the backup.
“Josh has got a really good arm and he is accurate,” McKinney said. “He is learning to read the field a lot better as we go. He’s picked up the offense quick, is getting better every day, and he is coachable. He has stepped right in there and done great for us.”
The running back position is loaded with talent with three versatile players that could also see time at wide receiver. They are junior Eli Littlejohn (5-7, 175), a St. Albans transfer, senior Amellio Miller (5-10, 180), a South Charleston transfer, and junior Charles Cantrell (6-3, 235).
“Cantrell is our bull,” McKinney said. “I don’t think there are too many people in the state that are going to be able to stop him. Eli and Amellio are great running backs.
“They are very shifty, quick and hard to bring down. They can both play slot receiver and are very versatile. They catch the ball well out of the backfield. It’s a great combination of run/pass. We are going to spread it out and have a little fun.”
The wide receiver position is also deep with talented playmakers. Returners in senior Michael Wines (5-10, 160) and junior Ashton Crouch (6-4, 200) are back. Newcomers include sophomore Malachi Thompson (6-4, 190), a Sissonville transfer, and senior Nudy Hall (5-10, 150), a St. Albans transfer.
“I can’t help but smile when it comes to our skill guys,” McKinney said. “We have more skill guys than we have had in the past. I’m not afraid to put it in any of their hands, and positive things will happen.”
Last year, Littlejohn was the leading rusher for St. Albans with 515 yards and seven touchdowns. Thompson caught 10 touchdown tosses for Sissonville and 46 passes as a freshman.
On the offensive line, returners include sophomore Dillon Casto (5-10, 230), junior Dom Wise (6-2, 260) and sophomore Landen Hamilton (5-10, 230). Lorenzo Shortt and Devon Pugh are also slated to start and will be counted on heavily.
Shortt (6-2, 240) is a senior transfer from St. Albans and Pugh (6-1, 265), is a transfer from South Charleston. Others who will provide depth include senior Noah Gunter (5-11, 190), junior Braxton Lovejoy (6-2, 230), and sophomores Jayden Hill (5-9, 200) and Jonathon Sheets (6-0, 270).
“I think our line is going to be much improved this year,” McKinney said. “Devon is going to be a big help for us and Lorenzo brings a lot of experience. Dillon did great for us last year as a freshman. Dom is someone we think could be a college lineman.”
The defensive line should feature Cantrell, Lovejoy, Wise, Shortt, Gunter and sophomore Kaidyn McCallister (5-10, 220). Wines, Hall, and junior Zaevion Dickerson (6-1, 160) are expected to lead the secondary.
Returning starter in senior Xiomar Henry (6-1, 200) is expected to lead the linebacker position for the Wildcats. Others include sophomore Ty’lil Mills (5-9, 155), Whitestone and juniors Isaac Samples (6-2, 185) and Brogan Chambers (5-11, 150).
Nitro also features an added luxury in having a reliable placekicker for extra points and field goals in junior Maddox Cole (5-10, 135), on whom McKinney is very high.
“Maddox is a key returner for us,” McKinney said. “He has gone to a lot of camps and put in the work. He has gotten more consistent from last year and has a reliable leg.”