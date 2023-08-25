Despite a 2-8 record last season, optimism is high for the future of the Poca football program, with a strong freshman class and 47 kids out, the most in the seven years under coach Seth Ramsey.
“We have a big freshman class of about 16,” Ramsey said. “It’s a good class too and they will have an opportunity to win a lot of games for us. We also have some kids that haven’t come out in a while or played in a few years.
“It’s all our kids from the community and no one has transferred in. We hit the hallways hard this year, more than we ever have. It’s great to have a lot of kids out. A lot of them have similar skill levels, so it gives us an opportunity to get more kids in the game. If you want kids out, they want to be able to play.”
Poca will depend heavily on Preston Bonnett, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior, who could play all over the field at certain times, including quarterback, running back or wide receiver.
“Preston will play a little bit of everything,” Ramsey said. “We are going to do whatever we can to get the ball in his hands in space as much as possible. We are going to move him all over the place. Defensively, he’s going to cover the other team’s best guy, and will return kicks and punts, too.
“He’s a great athlete and the first kid that I’ve ever known to play here who is a five-sport athlete in football, soccer, basketball, baseball and track. When you have a player like that who is willing to do whatever it takes to give you a chance to be successful, that is something everyone dreams of.”
Bonnett could see some time at quarterback, and sophomores Kam McBride (5-8, 160), and Peyton Cook (6-0, 160) could too. No matter who does, it will mark their first time doing so at the position for Poca. Quarterback Jordan Wolfe graduated after passing for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.
The running back position appears to be by committee, including Bonnett, sophomore Brad Jones (5-11, 155), senior Noah Watson (5-8, 155) and freshman Spencer Jones at tailback. Senior Mitchell Hinrichs (5-10, 205), sophomore Bryce Snyder (5-10, 195) and senior Ethan Estep (6-0, 185) will play fullback.
Wide receiver appears to be a position of strength for Poca, including Bonnett, junior Hunter Tusing (6-3, 205), sophomore Jack McClanahan (5-11, 160), senior Dylan Bradley (6-0, 180), sophomore Peyton Cook (6-0, 160) and freshman Colton Petry.
“Hunter is a big kid at tight end that does a good job of finding open space,” Ramsey said. “Jack had multiple touchdowns and was finding his groove, but then got hurt and missed half the year. He can fly. Peyton is the jack-of-all-trades guy. We’ve got some guys that can get open."
Offensive line also appears to be a strength for the Dots, with multiple players back with starting experience. They include seniors Tony Belcher (6-2, 250), Hayden Thompson (6-3, 255) and Jack Tusing, juniors Nick Dillard (6-4, 285), Rome Bragg (6-4, 250) and Jacob Paul (5-10, 225) and freshman Dillon Cline.
“We return seven players on the line that started some at the position,” Ramsey said. “They are more physical, bigger and stronger, and we have a little bit of flexibility too. We have more guys that can play multiple spots. It’s a luxury to be able to do some things we weren’t able to last year.”
Paul and Hunter Tusing will play the defensive end spots for the Dots. Other defensive linemen include Belcher, Bragg, Jack Tusing and Dillard, along with juniors Brayden Young (5-7, 268) and Caleb Barnhart (6-1, 248) and promising sophomore Daniel Burns (6-2, 195).
Manning the linebacker spots include Hinrichs, Estep, Snyder, Bradley, Petry and junior Mike Cook (5-10, 155). The safety position includes Cook, McClanahan, sophomores Braedyn McNeal (5-10, 155) and Colton Dunbar (5-10, 170) and freshman Chris Cook.
Bonnett will lead the Poca defense at cornerback, along with Brad and Spencer Jones, Watson and juniors Landon Coleman (6-2, 180) and Landen Aldridge (5-9, 145).
Ramsey knows the Dots have a lot of work to do to improve on their 2-8 record last season, but is encouraged about the opportunity, especially with the high numbers and strong freshman class.
“We are young, so it’s still a process and we have a lot of growth to do,” Ramsey said. “We need to see improvements, and so far we have. We just didn’t play winning football last year. We’ve got a really good group of kids that are working hard and put a ton of work in the offseason. Hopefully it will pay off.”