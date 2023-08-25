St. Albans looks to take some steps toward improvement this year.
Last year, the Red Dragons experienced their first 0-10 season since 2002, including losses to four Class AAA playoff teams.
Veteran coach Willie Washington, who begins his second season at St. Albans and his 32nd overall, sees some reasons for optimism as his team prepares to kick off the season Friday at home against Parkersburg.
First, the Red Dragons are breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Nathan Roy, a 2019 St. Albans grad who has impressed Washington with his approach to the game. Also, secondary coach Calem Bridgette, who played at West Virginia State while Washington was an assistant coach on that staff, has sparked development with the St. Albans defensive backs.
The Red Dragons also have a versatile and seasoned player to lean on in sophomore Xavier Patterson (6-foot-2, 240 pounds), who can line up at tight end, receiver or fullback on offense, as well as end or linebacker on defense. Patterson was a second-team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference selection as a freshman.
Roy has been working with sophomore quarterback Reece Lilly (6-1, 170) to energize the Red Dragons attack, which averaged only 11 points per game a year ago.
“He’s got a young quarterback, and he’s developing him pretty well,’’ Washington said of Roy’s work with Lilly, “so I think we’ll be better offensively, spreading the ball around more.
“[Lilly’s] a pretty solid kid – got a lot to learn and didn’t play last year, but played for me on the middle school level. But he’s never played quarterback. He has a very strong arm and he’s going to get better. Right now, he knows the offense pretty well and he’s just learning to read defenses. I think we’ll be fine in that area.’’
St. Albans lost its leading rusher from last season when junior Eli Littlejohn transferred to Nitro. Littlejohn ran for 515 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. Perhaps the top candidate for carries is sophomore Devin Silvas (6-0, 180), with another 10th-grader, Kaden Nutter (5-8, 191), also figuring into the backfield.
Patterson figures to be a primary target after catching 10 passes for 165 yards and one TD last season.
“He’s got great hands,’’ Washington said, “and there’s nothing I can say outside of that -- just a tremendous player. He’d make an impact on any team he played for.’’
St. Albans must rebuild its offensive line, which returns no starters from last season. In fact, Patterson represents the lone returning starter on either offense or defense for Washington’s 23-man squad. Two current players did receive some game time on the O-line last year in juniors John Long (5-8, 240) and Landon Green (5-8, 261).
“Our thought process coming into the season,’’ Washington said, “is just getting strong up front. We’re a little stronger on the offensive and defensive lines, but what’s going to hurt us is we don’t have a lot of numbers – just nine there combined. Those guys are going to have to play all night.
“We may be small in numbers, but this year our focus is getting them to be more aggressive and quicker with their feet. All but one of them has a GPA between 3 and 4, so it’s a very smart offensive line. And we’re teaching them to play all three positions, so we really don’t have guards, tackles, centers. They all need to learn how to snap, how to play guard, how to play tackle and be interchangeable.’’
Patterson also leads St. Albans' defensive line and can play multiple positions.
“Xavier can play anywhere on the line if I need him to,’’ Washington said, “and he’s willing to do that. Just a solid kid.’’
Freshman James Branham (5-10, 196) will man the other defensive end spot and, like Patterson, is being counted upon to produce heavily.
Silvas got some playing time at linebacker last year and Nutter is also ticketed for duty there. In addition, the Red Dragons saw the return of junior linebacker-defensive back Sean McCord (6-0, 185), who left the Red Dragons last year to play at Nitro.
“He’s one of those kids like Xavier,’’ Washington said of McCord. “A multi-purpose guy who’s big enough to move around. Another hybrid type is freshman Isaiah Muhammad [5-8, 161], who’s very solid, fast, can play linebacker and DB. We can utilize him a lot, too.’’