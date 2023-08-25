Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The South Charleston Black Eagles will have a different coach roaming the sidelines for the third consecutive season.

Dustin Resler enters his first season as the Black Eagles coach, replacing Carl Lee after one season. He will be the only first-year coach in the Mountain State Athletic Conference this season.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

