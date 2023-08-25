The South Charleston Black Eagles will have a different coach roaming the sidelines for the third consecutive season.
Dustin Resler enters his first season as the Black Eagles coach, replacing Carl Lee after one season. He will be the only first-year coach in the Mountain State Athletic Conference this season.
South Charleston went 1-9 last season, with its lone win coming against St. Albans on Oct. 21.
The Black Eagles' outcome last season was a rarity, as it was their first one-win-or-less season since 2003, when they went winless.
However, despite last year's results, there is growing optimism inside the South Charleston locker room.
This year's Black Eagles roster features 40 members, including 18 freshmen.
Resler is anxious to get the ball rolling with this group and wants his young guys to maximize every opportunity that is presented.
"I tell them, steal reps," Resler said. "I tell them that if someone [else] is not here, then you are going to get better today. It is a mentality. You have to have that 'I want to be better than the next person' mentality. If someone did not show up, you get to steal their reps.
"Some of these underclassmen have taken that to heart. If someone asks somebody in a spot, two or three guys are stepping up, saying they want it. The team has taken on a 'next person' mentality, which is nice."
Resler assumed the new role in May. Since then, the Logan native has seen nothing that has dwindled his expectations for this season, he said.
"These guys are hungry and it started in the weight room in March," Resler said. "It hit them hard, going 1-9. It has been a long time since South Charleston went 1-9. In the weight room, they have had a different attitude. I was getting text messages from guys before our midnight practice asking, 'When do we get to put pads on?' They are eager and ready to get after it. It is great having players pushing one another and getting better each day."
South Charleston was tabbed ninth in the MSAC preseason coaches' poll. The Black Eagles will open the season on the road at Morgantown on Friday.
Resler wants South Charleston to prove people wrong, despite a grueling first six games.
"Let's shock the world. That is the beauty of it," Resler said. "I couldn't have been happier that the MSAC poll had us at ninth, because they are underestimating us. We are going to shock some people. I couldn't be happier with the guys we have. I am looking forward to it. I love the schedule."
South Charleston is on a two-year drought from making the state playoffs, and Resler knows it won't be easy getting over the hump in a difficult MSAC. However, the ambitious coach is wanting to prove naysayers wrong.
"We have to be competitive," Resler said. "It is the grit and drive, and the guys are moving in the right direction."
The Black Eagles bring back a few returners, including quarterback Jacob Wilson (5-foot-11, 195 pounds).
Wilson moved around different positions last season, including taking some snaps as South Charleston's quarterback.
"He has matured so much since I started working with him," Resler said. "He has taken on that leadership role of taking everyone to a new level. He has understood the playbook and working with our offensive coordinator. He is to the point now if a wide receiver is doing something he is not supposed to, then he will say something.
"It has been beneficial having a senior quarterback this year, especially with the big change with him. Having a senior quarterback is a positive in of itself. Having someone who has taken on that role and wanting to see everyone get better is great. He, along with our seniors, have done a fantastic job with that."
Resler sees the running back corps being a strong suit for the offense, with juniors JD Green (5-foot-11, 230 pounds) and Knowlen Baskin (5-foot-11, 220 pounds).
"It is nice having depth," Resler said. "Having that depth at running back is going to be beneficial for us, being a tempo team. The ability to have running backs come on and off the field is going to help us throughout the game."
Yet, the quarterback and running backs cannot succeed unless the offensive line's continuity remains strong.
Resler will rely on Jotunn Amburgey (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and Morgan Watts (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) to be the anchors of the line this year.
"Communication is key," Resler said. "If you see me working with the offensive line, I love doing it. I was an offensive lineman in high school and college. If we are not communicating, then we will work on it. We open with Morgantown on Week 1, and that stadium gets packed and rocking in a hurry. I tell them that if they cannot talk right now, then they won't when the stadium is full. Now, they are actively talking among one another."
Resler was an assistant on Mays' staff at South Charleston.
Resler knows how to create the Xs and Os. However, he is wanting to develop more than football players in his first year with the Black Eagles.
"I want to produce better people on and off the field," Resler said. "That is my No. 1 goal, is to bring fun back to our program, accountability and produce better people. Our job as coaches is to produce better people by making them accountable and teaching them to show up on time and do the right thing when nobody's looking. Those are the things I want to focus on as my first year as a coach, setting the groundwork for a program that will last a long time."