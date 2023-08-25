“The only easy day was yesterday,” read a quote on the whiteboard in Alex Daugherty’s coaching office in July.
To that end, asked if Riverside’s close-but-not-quite-there showing in a number of games in 2022 lent a sense of not being as far from where the Warriors wanted to be as a 3-7 finish might seem, their coach politely didn’t bite.
“A couple plays away in a lot of games – the Woodrow game, the Parkersburg game – we were in a lot of the games that in years past we hadn’t been in, but it’s hard to settle for that, ya know?” Daugherty said.
What that did accomplish – including the Warriors’ aforementioned losses in their first two games of 31-28 against the Flying Eagles and 35-28 to the Big Reds – is presenting to them “a view that we could do it,” their coach said.
“Because I think a lot of the things we’re overcoming is (the thought) that we can’t compete with the best of the best, and that’s just false,” Daugherty said. “It’s getting them to believe that we can, and getting them to a point to where, every game we play, they believe they’re gonna go out and win.
“I think that’s been our biggest hurdle since we started here. Getting a belief system in the school, in the community, I think, is big, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”
Riverside worked over the offseason to pinpoint and correct what caused last year to be below what it hoped for, Daugherty said. The Warriors identified special teams and attention to detail as areas for potential improvement.
One leak Riverside couldn’t fix through little fault of its own is a spate of transfers which increased widely in the wake of House Bill 2820, which permits immediate eligibility at a new school after a transfer.
That, plus the graduation of a productive group of seniors, has left the Warriors with plenty of new roles to fill.
Riverside returns the scorers of only three of its offensive touchdowns from last season and said goodbye to nine of its top 11 rushers and its top five receivers, in terms of yardage.
“Even the upperclassmen we were gonna have this year have entered the transfer portal,” Daugherty deadpanned, using a college sports term to describe what has become a Mountain State prep phenomenon, “so we’re gonna be a very young team.
“I don’t like the term ‘reset,’ because we try to build on everything we’ve started the last six years, but it’s definitely gonna be getting young kids experience quick, getting them to understand that MSAC football is different than what they’ve ever experienced.”
Riverside will continue its service academy-style, ground-oriented offense, which Daugherty said is predicated on type of players the Warriors’ communities produce.
“Our area is a very blue-collar area,” the Belle native said, “and we pride ourselves on being tough and being physical, and definitely a run-first team. We’re gonna come right at you, and we’re not scared that teams know it, and we’re just gonna outwork you and beat you down, hopefully.”
Directing it under center will be junior starting quarterback Caden Ray, with sophomore Riley Gilmore and freshmen Bryer Mullins or Taevion Woods also having gotten some offseason work there.
That’s in keeping with Riverside’s focus on finding playmakers and deploying as many of them as possible, Daugherty said.
“Right now, there’s just so many new faces, we’re figuring out what we have, and our goal is to get the best 11 on the field, however we can sort that out,” he said.
Ray completed 20 of 52 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions last season. He is also Riverside’s second-leading returning rusher, with 17 yards and a TD on eight totes last year.
Senior Bishop Hairston “is gonna have a really big year” in the backfield, Daugherty said. He’s “very physical” and a “freakishly gifted athlete.” He ran 43 times for 158 yards in 2022.
Senior wing Bryce Green and senior Christian Holcomb are also projected to get significant touches. Green ran for a TD last year and is Riverside’s leading returning receiver, with six catches for 62 yards.
Daugherty thinks Green will have a chance to play collegiately, he said, with instincts and leadership as positive characteristics.
Juniors Jase Cook, Logan Lively and Dillan Tudor and twins Jacob and Kaleb Shanklin may play receiver. Tudor caught two passes for 51 yards and a TD – the only one by a returning Warrior – last year.
Senior Sam Peters, juniors JR Cochran and Jonathan Welch – both “really strong kids” per their coach – and junior Noah Pauley are working on the offensive line, along with “a slew of sophomores,” Daugherty said.
The Warriors will be multiple defensively, Daugherty said, after using mostly even fronts – in which there is no lineman positioned over the opposing center – in the past.
Riverside will draw from primarily the same pool up front defensively as it does on offense, Daugherty said. Cochran, a third-year starter, and Welch, who has gotten varsity reps since his freshman season, figure to lead that group.
Cochran is the Warriors’ leading returning tackler, with 18 solo stops and 13 assisted last year, to go along with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Holcomb, Welch and junior Evan Critchfield are working at linebacker.
In the secondary, Green had two interceptions, including a pick-six, and a team-high 11 pass breakups last year.
Tudor, Mullins, Woods and both Shanklin twins are working in at defensive back. Kaleb Shanklin could also play defensive end and outside linebacker, Daugherty said.
Cook kicked 16 extra points and a field goal last season. Green stands out among a group of kick returners largely still to be determined as of July.