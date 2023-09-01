The Charleston Distance Run yearly ranks among the highest of bucket list items for many local runners, and the 50th anniversary marks no better occasion to join the ranks of accomplished athletes.
This year, a pair of former co-workers at Robert’s Running Shop, will be among the hundreds toeing the line in front of the West Virginia Capitol Building as the race kicks off 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Between the 15-mile race, 5-kilometer event and three-person relay, about 800 individuals registered for the golden anniversary.
For Dan Green, a former Marshall runner and current employee at the Huntington Robert’s location, this year’s race marks his 15-mile Distance Run debut. Meanwhile, D.J. Crites, who worked at Robert’s Charleston location until taking a new job in August, annually attends since plunging into distance running a decade ago.
“CDR’s always been an annual list for me,” Crites said. “I started running races longer than a traditional 5K in 2013, so CDR’s been one of those road races that has just been something I’ve done every year.”
Crites, an ambassador for Tailwind and Huma nutritional brands, has provided plenty of advice to Robert’s customers through the years on both the race and hydrating.
“CDR, if anyone was talking to me, it’s a race that you have to, at least, run once,” he said. “I’ve always heard other people, after they’ve ran it, they want to run it again. It’s just one of those staple races in Charleston.”
After years of listening to plenty of shop talk on the race, Green said he’s diving in himself.
“I’ve never ran CDR,” Green said. “Usually, I’m working that day, but this is a classic West Virginia race, so I wanted to do it this year. Everyone’s done it in the shop, so I was like, ‘I got to do it.’”
While Green regularly counsels customers, like Crites did, on running, he also listened for advice on tackling the Distance Run.
“There’s a lot of things people have told me about the course,” Green said, “but the main thing I’ve taken away from everyone is everyone talks about the downhill wrecking your quads before you go through the last six miles or so, when it flattens out again.”
The hills intimidate, whether going up or down, but a runner’s race is made or lost in those final, flat miles, Crites said.
“When you get back on the Boulevard for that last stretch, you’re so exposed,” he said. “You’re right in the sun. If you haven’t hydrated right in the days leading up to it and the first few miles, the first hour of the race, you’ll definitely feel it that last half.”
When runners enter the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, then cross the finish line, they’ll celebrate and mark themselves among the storied event’s long history.
There’s no greater feeling or race for local runners, Crites said.
“The distance scares people at first, but once they know they’re able to complete it, it’s a huge accomplishment for a lot of individuals,” he said. “If anybody asks me ‘What’s the one race that you would want to do that is road worthy?,’ CDR is one of those races I would recommend every single time.”