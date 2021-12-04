The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kanawha County is a beehive of youth football activity this weekend as the WV Football Showdown Tournament is being held on six fields at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.

Sixty-two youth football teams from several states are participating in the two-day event, which started Saturday morning and runs through Sunday night.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango estimated that the event will attract 4,000 visitors over the two days.

