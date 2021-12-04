Columbus Bobcats head coach Tony Cornett (left) gets his 10-and-under team ready to play Saturday at the WV Showdown Football Tournament at Shawnee Sports Complex. Cornett played basketball at West Virginia State University and was on the 2007 men’s West Virginia Conference championship team.
Players from WV Mounty Boyz from Kanawha County (from left) Levi Lucas, Holden Lucas and Bryson Sater walk off after winning their game at the WV Showdown Football Tournament Saturday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
Chris McCorkle, 14, of Mountain State Herd from Charleston hauls in a 2-point conversion pass in his team’s 26-0 win over East Tennessee at the WV Showdown Football Tournament Saturday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
