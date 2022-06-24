ROANOKE, W.Va. — Having just watched a five-shot lead turn into a two-stroke cushion with a three-shot swing on the 13th hole, and with 12-time champion David Bradshaw breathing down his neck, Christian Brand knew the one part of his game he was unsure of was about to get tested.
“It was just like riding a bike,” he said afterward, clutching the Joe Taylor Trophy.
Brand answered a double-bogey hiccup with back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 and dodged a final bullet at the 16th to card a round of 4-under-par 68, pushing him to a finish of 10-under and a victory in the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort on Friday.
Brand edged Bradshaw (7-under) by three strokes in capturing his first Open crown since 2015 and outside of errant tee shots on 13 and 16, was rock solid in doing so. He used seven birdies on Friday to cancel out his mistakes.
Ball striking, chipping, putting, driving — none of that was ever a doubt according to Brand. But after not playing the Open last year and not competing in a big tournament since the 2020 Open, he wasn’t sure how he’d handle pressure should it arise. In the end, it was a test he passed with flying colors.
“This was one of the better ball-striking weeks I’ve ever had in my career,” the 34-year-old Scott Depot resident said. “I put in the work. I didn’t get to play in it last year, I’ve been dormant but yeah, I thought I could win because I put in the work and I was diligent about it. The one thing I didn’t know was could I take it over the top in crunch time. Because that’s hard.”
For much of the day it didn’t appear there would be a crunch time.
Riding together in a cart for the third-straight day, Brand and Bradshaw entered Friday tied at 6-under after matching 3-under 69s in each of the first two rounds. With a birdie on No. 3, Bradshaw poked ahead by a stroke.
But from there it was all Brand — for a while. Consecutive birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth holes got Brand to 9-under at the turn, good enough for a two-stroke lead.
Bradshaw seemed to unravel at the 11th as his tee shot sailed right and into the hazard, eventually leading to a double-bogey. His drive on the Par-5 12th hit the cart path and bounded into a pond and though he rallied for par, those two holes resulted in a three-shot swing and standing on the 13th tee box, Brand had a five-stroke cushion at 10-under.
“[Those drives] kind of got me,” Bradshaw said. “I hit basically three errant tee shots all day and I had a cold putter too to start. I hit it great for nine holes on the front nine and to walk off there 1-under was kind of disappointed. But whatever, Christian played good. He beat me. He played better than me all week, so what the hell?”
Bradshaw was far from dead at that point however. Brand left the door open with a pull off the tee on 13, also leading to a double-bogey while Bradshaw rolled in a birdie. Brand, who is still in the midst of a two-and-a-half-year wait to regain his amateur status, was suddenly in a pressure moment in a tournament for the first time in a long time.
Yet, while a great deal of time had passed without playing stressful, tournament golf, Brand was still aging and maturing over that time. And as he took a step back to regroup, that maturity paid dividends.
“I’ve learned over the years to stay level,” Brand said. “I didn’t get mad after 13. I understood what it was because it happens. Golf is a grab bag — sometimes you grab and you get a birdie, sometimes you grab and get a par and sometimes you get a lazy swing and you hit it left into the crap and you make double. You just don’t know. Nobody is perfect, so I had to just say on 14, ‘I need to get this tee ball to my yardage,’ and I tried to simplify it.
“Step-by-step, and once you simplify it, it becomes a lot easier.”
His answer was immediate as he found the fairway and hit an approach to within five feet on the 14th, burying a birdie putt to push the lead back to three. It became four after another birdie at 15 and despite hitting into the hazard again on 16, Brand was on his way.
It marked a return to the top of sorts for Brand who was participating in the Open for just the second time in the last seven years. The time away, the return and the growth over time made the week’s victory even sweeter.
“I put emphasis on this and it does feel good to be back,” Brand said. “I like being around all the guys. [WVGA Executive Director] Brad and [director of rules and competition Chris] Slack and everybody on the executive committee – they watched me grow up. I’ve known them forever, so it does feel good to be back. Feels like part of the family again.”
Thadd Obecny II, the third member of the final group, ground out a round of even-par to finish at 3-under, good enough for sole possession of third place. Cabins’ Nick Fleming and Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell finished at 1-under and shared low-amateur honors.