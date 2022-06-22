Coming in, much of the attention surrounding the 89th West Virginia Open was around Stonewall Resort and the difficulty of the Palmer Course.
While it certainly lived up to the hype for much of the 132-man field on Wednesday, a select few found their way around just fine.
That included Shepherd and former Washington High School golfer Mason Kidwell, who fired a round of 5-under 67 to seize the first-round lead on Wednesday. Kidwell’s round featured seven birdies against one double bogey and left him a shot clear of second-place Thadd Obecny II (4-under) and two strokes clear of a field full of capable chasers.
Obecny, the 2020 runner-up, picked up birdies at No. 15 and No. 18 to answer a bogey at 14, and carded the best round of the afternoon to give himself sole possession of second place.
Among those in pursuit are 12-time champion David Bradshaw and the 2014 and 2015 winner Christian Brand, both of whom fired 3-under 69s in the same group to put themselves well into striking distance.
Bradshaw carded four birdies and one bogey and is in a comfortable position entering Thursday’s second round.
“It was nice, a lot of two-putting and pretty stress-free,” Bradshaw said. “The first eight holes are pretty gettable at this golf course. I wanted to get it going quick but didn’t. But hey, six straight pars is not a bad way to start at Stonewall.”
For Brand, a former standout at Capital High School and at Marshall, it marked return to contention in the event after not playing last year. Brand made 67 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and a couple of appearances in the Greenbrier Classic from 2016-19 and returned to the Open in 2020 at the Resort at Glade Springs. He hovered around the lead before a quintuple-bogey in his second round proved too much to overcome. He’d go on to finish in a tie for fourth.
Last year, work obligations prevented him from playing and this year, while still in the process of trying to regain his amateur status, certainly loomed as a potential threat entering the week. Through one round, Brand is still just that.
“Everything was good today,” Brand said. “I hit it really well, made a couple of putts toward the end — very happy with everything even with a couple of weird breaks in there.”
Like Bradshaw, Brand was able to avoid trouble, also using four birdies and one bogey to come in at 3-under. And there were certainly other good rounds.
A total of 13 players were at par or better at the time of the delay with 72 golfers limping to scores of 80 (8-over) or worse. Despite some low numbers on Wednesday, every hole at Stonewall presents an opportunity for disaster. Both Brand and Bradshaw said that a mix of great rounds and poor rounds are a byproduct of the tough layout of 18 holes.
“It’s a separator,” Brand said. “If you’re playing well, you’re going to continue to hit good shots on every hole and you won’t really find the penalty areas. If you’re playing poorly, this place exaggerates that. That’s why you’re seeing some good scores and also some poor scores from honestly, some good players. If you get a little bit off at Stonewall, it will bite you.”
“It’s a ball striker’s golf course because if you can hit it straight, it’s not super difficult,” Bradshaw agreed. “But you have to hit it straight. If you don’t, you can rack up the penalty strokes. You’re always one swing from a double bogey.”
Morgantown’s Cory Dillinger and Elkview’s Tyler Shamblin each shot 2-under 70 and shared fifth place while Bryan Myers of Wheeling and Nick Fleming of Cabins fired 1-under 71s and were tied for seventh with Shank.
Thursday’s second round is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.