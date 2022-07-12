agate 99th West Virginia Women's Amateur results Ryan Pritt Ryan Pritt WVU Sports Reporter Jul 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 99th West Virginia Women’s AmateurAt Berry Hills Country ClubCharlestonTuesday’s resultsFinal roundSusan Glasby, Chesapeake, Ohio;72-69-74—215Savannah Hawkins, Hurricane;72-71-75—218Stormy Randazzo, Charles Town;72-75-71—218Torren Kalaskey, South Charleston;76-73-71—220Taylor Sargent, Milton;73-75-73—221Emily McLatchey, Winter Park, Fla.;76-75-71—222Kerri-Anne Cook, Oceana;76-75-74—225Hanna Shrout, Proctorville, Ohio;72-77-76—225Cathleen Wong, Parkersburg;77-73-77—227Emily Holzopfel, Rayland, Ohio;77-81-72—230Kailey Pettit, Moundsville;80-82-75—237Kimberly Eaton, Charles Town;82-78-81—241Sara Veara, Berkeley Springs;78-88-77--243Molly McLean, Vienna;77-81-86—244Nicole Lincicome, Vienna;86-80-80—246Christine Derienzo, Charleston;81-88-79—248Karen Rainey, Daniels;80-86-83—249Daneen Shears, Elizabeth;77-87-86—250Emma Nicol, Charleston;91-81-80—252Allison Ballard, Charleston;87-91-81—259Candy Rollyson, Barboursville;90-92-87—269Lisa Younis, Shepherdstown;90-89-91—270Anna Earl, Vienna;98-90-88—276Maddie Erwin, Winfield;98-90-101—289Janice Allen, Daniels;97-91-101—289Lauren Ramsey, Clarksburg;105-91-93—289Katherine Chelsey, Charleston;101-92-97—290Madison Lilly, Oak Hill;108-92-91—291Diana Watkins, Elizabeth;98-94-99—291Isabella Ferrell, Morgantown;113-94-98--305 Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Hill Country Club Woman Berry Ryan Pritt WVU Sports Reporter Follow Ryan Pritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha County Circuit Court judge certifies class in class-action lawsuit against West Virginia American WaterPublic Courts: Burton, West Virginia State athletic department running the showWVU's football problems today go back to hiring Holgorsen, not Neal BrownComment period on Mountain Valley Pipeline project time extension request closing soonWVU men's basketball assistant coach Erik Martin headed to South Carolina State as head coachBoys basketball: Nitro with new players, approach under coach Austin LoweGazette-Mail editorial: On abortion, the dog caught the car, now what?Dear Abby: Woman chooses to air issues with her family on FacebookBill would authorize motorized scooters in CharlestonWVU Health Announces Plans for Nursing Program to Combat 'Significant' WV shortage