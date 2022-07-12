Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur

At Berry Hills Country Club

Charleston

Tuesday’s results

Final round

Susan Glasby, Chesapeake, Ohio;72-69-74—215

Savannah Hawkins, Hurricane;72-71-75—218

Stormy Randazzo, Charles Town;72-75-71—218

Torren Kalaskey, South Charleston;76-73-71—220

Taylor Sargent, Milton;73-75-73—221

Emily McLatchey, Winter Park, Fla.;76-75-71—222

Kerri-Anne Cook, Oceana;76-75-74—225

Hanna Shrout, Proctorville, Ohio;72-77-76—225

Cathleen Wong, Parkersburg;77-73-77—227

Emily Holzopfel, Rayland, Ohio;77-81-72—230

Kailey Pettit, Moundsville;80-82-75—237

Kimberly Eaton, Charles Town;82-78-81—241

Sara Veara, Berkeley Springs;78-88-77--243

Molly McLean, Vienna;77-81-86—244

Nicole Lincicome, Vienna;86-80-80—246

Christine Derienzo, Charleston;81-88-79—248

Karen Rainey, Daniels;80-86-83—249

Daneen Shears, Elizabeth;77-87-86—250

Emma Nicol, Charleston;91-81-80—252

Allison Ballard, Charleston;87-91-81—259

Candy Rollyson, Barboursville;90-92-87—269

Lisa Younis, Shepherdstown;90-89-91—270

Anna Earl, Vienna;98-90-88—276

Maddie Erwin, Winfield;98-90-101—289

Janice Allen, Daniels;97-91-101—289

Lauren Ramsey, Clarksburg;105-91-93—289

Katherine Chelsey, Charleston;101-92-97—290

Madison Lilly, Oak Hill;108-92-91—291

Diana Watkins, Elizabeth;98-94-99—291

Isabella Ferrell, Morgantown;113-94-98--305

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

