Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230903 marshallfb 79.jpg
Buy Now

Albany’s Brevin Easton (13) rushes against Marshall’s J.J. Roberts (11) and Josh Moten (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Motivated by the success of East Carolina's defense, Marshall's goal was simply not to be outdone. 

"That's how you've got to feel. We aren't going against the other team's offense, we're going against the other team's defense," linebacker Eli Neal said after the Thundering Herd beat the Pirates on Saturday. "We knew if we kept doing what we were doing and tightened down a little more, our offense would get it together eventually."

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.