George Brumfield's voice cracked as he hugged his son Tracy near the first-base line at GoMart Ballpark.

Their embrace culminated Cabell Midland's Class AAA baseball state championship, a wild 11-8 victory over Hedgesville on Saturday afternoon. The title was Tracy Brumfield's first in three attempts as a head coach and George Brumfield's first as an assistant after winning four championships as head coach at Wayne.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

