George Brumfield's voice cracked as he hugged his son Tracy near the first-base line at GoMart Ballpark.
Their embrace culminated Cabell Midland's Class AAA baseball state championship, a wild 11-8 victory over Hedgesville on Saturday afternoon. The title was Tracy Brumfield's first in three attempts as a head coach and George Brumfield's first as an assistant after winning four championships as head coach at Wayne.
"I congratulated him on winning his first state championship," George Brumfield said of what he told Tracy during the hug. "He felt like he never was worth anything, that he wasn't worthy to win it. He is. He finally got his first one."
The Knights (30-10) won it with a nine-run fourth inning when they sent 13 batters to the plate to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Cabell Midland laid down three consecutive bunts during the frame and all three players -- Ben Fulks, Bryce Alfrey and Hunter McSweeney -- scored.
Fulks initially was called out by the first-base umpire, but the call was changed after umps met twice to discuss what happened on the strange play that featured Eagles catcher Trenton Knieriem appearing to tag Fulks, but then throwing to first for an error.
Kenyon Collins singled in two runs and Luke Samuel doubled home two in the inning. Jack Eastone drove in a run in each of two at-bats. Landon Nida and Alfrey also knocked in runs.
"I asked the umpire, 'Was he out on the bag or was he tagged?'" Brumfield said. "He said, 'I called him out because he tagged him.' I said, 'But he dropped the ball.' [Umpire Blake Mangold] said, 'I didn't know that.' All the umpires came together and they talked about it and made the right call."
Hedgesville (28-9) didn't let Cabell Midland coast to victory. After the Knights removed starting pitcher Eastone, the Eagles responded with five runs in a fifth inning that featured two hit batters, three walks and an error. Noah Brown's two-run double was the big blow that pulled Hedgesville back in the game.
Tracy Brumfield said his team wasn't shaken. After rallying from one game down to win sectional and regional championships, the Knights were accustomed to challenges.
"We were still up by five or whatever it was, so our assistant coaches got on them and told them to act like they want to win this game," Tracy Brumfield said.
McSweeney came on in relief in the sixth inning and allowed only a single in retiring six of the final seven batters to earn a save.
"McSweeney, he's done that all year," Tracy Brumfield said. "He's 8-0 as a pitcher. He's come up big for us this year."
Eastone, who went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in, was the winning pitcher. He allowed three runs on five hits, with two strikeouts and a walk. Eastone said he wasn't upset with being replaced on the mound and sent to right field.
"It's my last baseball game ever," Eastone said. "That's the way to go out right there. I was at 80 pitches and I was a little all over the place. I think our defense is better when I'm in the outfield anyway."
Samuel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Fulks was 2 for 3.
"It feels really good," Samuel said of winning the championship. "We've been working really hard and to come back feels good. We had to keep our heads straight and continue to shut them down. I didn't hit the best yesterday. I think it was because I didn't get enough sleep."
Samuel will go to sleep as a state champion. He's part of the Knights' first baseball titleist since 2003.
"It's very special," George Brumfield said. "I came to Cabell Midland to help my son, who helped me for 10 years at Wayne. He helped me win state championships [as a coach and player] at Wayne and I wanted to repay him."
Paid in full.