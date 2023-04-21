Charleston got its first taste of “Banana Ball” on Friday evening at GoMart Ballpark.
The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, took the newly installed turf field at GoMart Ballpark and faced off against the Charleston Dirty Birds in the first of a two-game series.
It was the first stop in the 33-city summer-long tour which will run through September.
The game was played with “Banana Ball” rules — rules that differ from traditional baseball — and it was a sellout with 5,500 fans in attendance. There was also a pep band, the Banana Band, and a “Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad.”
The Bananas did stunts and dances during the contest, which ended after press time.
Jesse Cole is the owner and founder of Fans First Entertainment and the Bananas. He founded the Bananas in 2016.
Cole said Charleston was an ideal location to grow his team’s brand. He and Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea made it happen about a year ago when the tour dates and locations were being planned.
“We’re not just trying to build the Savannah Bananas, we’re building the game of Banana Ball. We looked at teams in the Atlantic League [of Professional Baseball] and we had some great conversations with Andy,” Cole said. “He said, ‘We’d love to do it, what would it take?’ And we looked at the schedule. This is one of the smallest venues we play at in the whole tour. It’s the idea of playing another team and bringing in more people and say, ‘This game can work.’”
Keep reading the Gazette-Mail and wvgazettemail.com for more coverage of the Bananas’ visit in the coming days.