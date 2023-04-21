Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston got its first taste of “Banana Ball” on Friday evening at GoMart Ballpark.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, took the newly installed turf field at GoMart Ballpark and faced off against the Charleston Dirty Birds in the first of a two-game series.

Stories you might like