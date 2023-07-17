Coaches, school administrators and fans might imagine they are sitting at a poker table, waiting on a new hand from the dealer.
Everyone gets five cards while thinking, "What does everyone else have?"
House Bill 2820 passed in the West Virginia Legislature a few months ago, opening opportunities for students to expand their horizons academically and athletically.
The bill, which passed 28-4 in the state Senate and 64-26 in the House of Delegates this year, according to LegiScan, allows high school athletes to transfer and receive immediate eligibility, similar to the NCAA’s ruling, to compete the following year in grades nine through 12.
State Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, originally introduced a one-time transfer bill in 2022, Senate Bill 586. That bill passed the Senate with 31 votes, but it died in the House.
Weld drafted Senate Bill 262 this year with language similar to his bill last year.
The legislation has already caused friction among coaches statewide. However, veteran George Washington girls basketball coach Jamie LaMaster said people should be getting upset with state legislators, not coaches.
“I think it has created a lot of upheaval,” LaMaster said. “It has affected relationships with coaches. Coach A is upset with Coach B because a player left and transferred to their school. It is not the coach's fault. It is the state legislature’s fault. That is who did it. They went over every coach, principal, athletic director, superintendent and [West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission] official. You have non-athletic people making athletic decisions.”
Athletes originally had to show proof of new residency to be granted immediate eligibility. If this didn’t occur, transfers could practice but not compete for 365 days.
WVSSAC Executive Director David Price has been in his current position for just a few weeks. Price said he has heard from both sides of the aisle regarding this one-time transfer rule.
“I don’t think it was ever the intent for the legislature to make the transfer rule, and I cannot speak on their behalf,” Price said. “To make it athletic purposes, I think there were other reasons they wanted students to have the benefits to transfer. I think there is a misunderstanding regarding the one-time transfer that there is open recruiting. Obviously, it isn’t. It has opened up a whole new can of worms that is making it more challenging on schools, coaches, teams and administrators.”
Shuffling statewide has occurred due to this new ruling. Schools in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties continue to see a mass exodus across football and boys and girls basketball.
Among those three counties, at least 76 athletes have left their previous school to go elsewhere, according to data obtained by the Gazette-Mail. Of the 76 lost, Kanawha County has accounted for 61 players, 80%, transferring.
The Gazette-Mail did not receive data from the girls basketball programs of Winfield and Buffalo before press time.
Football
Forty-seven football players in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties have left to play at a new school. In Kanawha County, 34 gridiron athletes have left.
Five of Kanawha County's eight high school football teams have lost four or more players to transfer. Half of the high schools have lost six or more players, and two of those schools have lost nine players.
Three high schools in Kanawha County have gained five or more players, and two schools have added seven or more players. Four schools have not gained any new players.
Billy Seals, veteran coach of defending Class AAA state champion Huntington, said he is not for the new setup and is confused as to what is being taught to athletes.
“Call me old-school or whatever, but I feel like you need to play for the school and community you are zoned for. We have lost that,” Seals said. “Today, kids get a little adversity, and they go somewhere and think the situation is going to be better. It is here, and we all have to adjust to it.”
Joey Fields, Herbert Hoover's fourth-year coach, said he wants his kids to get what is best for them to achieve their aspirations. However, he, along with others, wants clarification on the wording of the rule.
“There are still things that need to be cleared up. My stance, on the one-time transfer between [grades] nine through 12, has not changed. I am for and have been for it,” Fields said. “I think there are benefits to it. I have been to different places, and I don’t think my opinion changes. I think it is good for our state if it is cleaned up the right way with guidelines.
“There are a lot of things to police. There are only so many people at the WVSSAC. How do you police that? It is either going to have to be strict or a free-for-all. I don’t think they are saying that, but it is going to be harder to keep up with and have rules for us to understand.”
Price said this situation is not unusual for him because he dealt with it in his previous job in Raleigh County.
“Coming from a school and district administrator, you always have to have evidence, not hearsay,” Price said. “If someone says it is going on, a lot of times, when there is smoke, then there is fire, but at the same time, you have to have evidence. Give me the hard evidence to show that it is actually happening. That is when we have to step in and start investigating to find out if that evidence is factual.”
The Van Bulldogs fielded fewer than 20 players last season. Coach Mark Agosti said that he sees those low numbers again this season, and it could be detrimental for schools like his.
“You have these small rosters, and if you lose two or three kids from the transfer rule, then it could be the difference in fielding a team,” Agosti said. “It makes it tough on these smaller schools, and it makes it harder to coach these kids. If they don’t like what you are doing or where they are playing, then they can choose to go somewhere else.
“On a good year, we may have 18 or 19 guys; then other times, it is 16 or 17. Since this is a collision sport, if you go get one or two hurt, you could be scrambling to put 11 on the field. You take a kid that starts, then leaves, you are losing four positions because he starts on every unit.”
Seals said the biggest unanswered question he has with this rule is the severe impact it has on smaller teams.
“I think the impact it will have [will be greatest] on programs that are struggling right now and your smaller schools that have close proximity to bigger schools,” Seals said. “There is going to be a wide gap between the good teams and the teams that are struggling. That is going to continue as we go on and people hand-pick the best kids from these struggling programs.”
Boys basketball
Twenty-four boys basketball players across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties have transferred elsewhere. Of the 24, Kanawha County has seen the most damage, with 22 players (92%) having left their previous school.
Four of the nine Kanawha County schools have seen at least three new additions to their roster, including one school adding six new players.
Longtime Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland has seen high school athletics in the Mountain State transform over the years.
Sutherland said that he believes the rich will get richer with this rule.
“You will see programs that will get better than what they have been, and the transfers will help them maintain that,” Sutherland said. “You will see a wider range of haves and have-nots. There will be teams that will have everything and be in the playoffs, then you will have others that will never get there. There will be a huge group of have-nots and a smaller group of haves. It is going to keep on growing unless something is done.”
Four basketball teams in Kanawha County have lost at least three players. Two schools have lost six or more.
Some of these key losses were teams' returning leading scorers. Others are losing valuable role players.
“Players leaving has no effect on what I am trying to do at Hurricane,” Sutherland said. “I am going to look at what I have, and I am going to have fun with what I have. We will be the underdogs, but I have players that will scratch and fight to become successful. At the end of the day, come Nov. 13, whoever is at Hurricane, we will find a team, and my staff and I will work their butts off to make them the best team and compete.”
Girls Basketball
Five girls basketball players from responding schools in Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam counties have left their old school to play somewhere else, according to data reported to the Gazette-Mail.
Despite the low numbers in girls basketball, LaMaster said he continues to see the gap between everyone involved grow bigger each day.
“Not only has it caused a divide between athletic administration and state lawmakers, but it has caused a divide between coaches and programs,” LaMaster said. “It has completely changed how you create and develop a program. I think some coaches have mistaken this rule for a kid going to them, to now, it is a misinterpretation for, wide-openly recruit kids.”
Chapmanville girls coach Kristen Gore is entering her fourth season as the Tigers leader. Gore returns valuable assets to try and make a run toward the state tournament.
“I have looked at it a few different ways,” Gore said. “I don’t believe I am on either side. At the end of the day, I always want what is best for the players in any given situation. Sometimes a transfer might be best for a kid if it is in their best interest. There are other times when a kid is running away from a situation, like not getting along with a coach or the parents don’t get along with the coach. In cases like that, I wonder what we are truly teaching kids.”
Potential long-term effects
In some communities, West Virginia high school athletics serve as the backbone. Those brisk fall Friday nights are a gathering event.
However, there is growing concern about the future of that passion with this rule. LaMaster knows about the small-town love because he is a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School in Randolph County.
He said that could dwindle if transferring becomes the norm.
“It is going to affect certain areas,” LaMaster said. “The Friday nights are a community and town event. If you want to see your neighbor, go to the high school event, because you will run into them there. It is what drives these communities. When these programs start to dwindle and the numbers get to be an issue, that not only affects the school financially, but it also affects the community support.”
Agosti, who leads a small-school program in Van, agrees.
“Ultimately, it is going to be the end of these small-town Class A schools,” Agosti said. “It is going to come. There is this perspective that if you are any good at all, then you need to go somewhere bigger to be recognized. I refer back to Curt Warner who went to Pineville, and he did not go anywhere. If you are good enough, [college coaches] will find you.”
Gore said she doesn't see the issue causing much movement in the coalfields, where Chapmanville lies.
“We have a couple of schools close to the corridor. It is a decent drive outside of that," she said. "I think you will see more instances of this in the Kanawha Valley, where it’s a stone's throw to your choice of school. I am not going to doubt it will have an impact on us, especially in this age where kids are playing AAU together and forming friendships. I do hope coaches stay out of it and take advantage of this new rule.”