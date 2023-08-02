Alderson Broaddus University athletics is dealing with the ripple effects of the school closing its doors.
These last few days have been difficult on administrators, coaches and athletes.
Coaches are pivoting from their normal day-to-day responsibilities to helping their players find a new home.
Stephen Dye was preparing for his fifth season as the Alderson Broaddus men's basketball coach.
Dye was ecstatic about the returning pieces, especially last season's Mountain East Conference (MEC) Freshman of the Year, Jalen Knott, and saw a bright year ahead for his Battlers team.
He said that he is now focused on getting his players a new opportunity.
"I love them and I will help them find a new school and whatever after that," Dye said. "Even though I am no longer their coach, I want them to know that I am here and can help them. It has been a tough 24 hours. It has not been easy. The players are scared, and so are the coaches. The coaches we have on this campus have come together. They are more worried about helping the kids find a new place than they are themselves. I am proud of that. I am proud of what this athletic department is doing to help these kids. That is what coaching is all about.”
Dye, a 2006 AB graduate, said he is thankful for his years serving his alma mater, despite numerous obstacles.
“It was a blessing when I was able to get the job and come back to my alma mater," Dye said. "The four years were full of highs and lows. First year I got the job, the gym shut down because there were some issues with our arena. We had to play our home games at opposing schools. The two years following we dealt with COVID-19. It was a tough time for everyone. This past year, we still had a little bit of COVID and injuries, then the closure of the school.
"My four years have been difficult, but I loved every second of it. I have had great men. I loved being a part of this university. It is unfortunate that it came to an end.”
Quarterback Tayden Carpenter, an Ironton, Ohio, native who called signals for the Fighting Tigers in two OHSAA state championship games, was ambitious to begin the next chapter in his football journey this month. The Battlers' shutdown forced him to find a new home.
Yet, Carpenter said that the impact everyone at AB had on his life won't be forgotten.
“It was devastating because I loved that place," Carpenter said. "It was my second home from my first home. I loved the coaches. Coach [Travis] Everhart was a great guy, and I loved him and all the other guys. It devastated me. At the end of the day, all these people lost their jobs too and I felt bad for them too. They are all great people, and I want to wish them all the best.
"There are bad things that happen in life, but we can all get through them. There are setbacks, but we have to break and get through.”
Carpenter also said that relationships established with the coaches was special for him.
"They all gave me an opportunity that not many coaches would have," Carpenter said. "I had other offers as well. The day I walked in there for a visit and met all the coaches felt like home. My relationship with coach Everhart was amazing. I loved him. I was ready to go out there and play for him. All the relationships with everyone were different from a lot of places.”
Dye was one of the most decorated basketball players in Battlers history, scoring more than 1,800 points.
The Marsh Fork alum was the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) Freshman Player of the Year. He helped guide the Battlers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including an appearance in the Sweet 16 in 2004.
Dye finished his career as a three-time all-conference and all-tournament selection. He was inducted into the Battlers Hall of Fame in 2016.
He said seeing his alma mater close has given him time to reflect on his time in Philippi.
“It is sad and frustrating. This place has meant so much to so many people," Dye said. "We all knew we had financial struggles, but the school has been struggling for 25 to 30 years. We all felt it was going to survive like it always has. It is unfortunate. There are a lot of people rallying together to talk about the good times and express the sadness for the current students, employees and AB family.
"I have had so many emotions these last few days. I am still not sure if I understand or wrap my head around it. There have been a lot of great people that came through here.”
Alderson Broaddus University was one of the top employers in Barbour County, and it had been a staple in Philippi's community since the early 1900s.
Dye said the closing will have a long-term effect on the community.
"It will have a big impact on the community. AB is one of the largest employment sites in the county," Dye said. "If you take away 150 employees and the student traffic, then I am concerned for the small businesses and the town of Philippi. It is scary to think about. It is concerning for Barbour County. Some may not agree with it, but that is my opinion.
"Fans will have to find something else to do on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will be a different atmosphere. All we can do is pray that there is something at the end of the tunnel, and maybe something can change and Philippi can remain a positive place.”
Carpenter, who is deaf in his left ear and wears a cochlear implant in his right ear, has been tested throughout his life.
However, he said he remains open-minded and optimistic about what is next.
“Throughout my life, I have dealt with setbacks," Carpenter said. "As a young kid, I was always in church. My family is big in it. My dad is the pastor. I have always remembered that God has a plan for me. I know that no matter what, He has my back. He will show me the way and make sure I get through the right way. I believe in Him. I want to thank God for this process because he helps me all the time.”
The story has a semi-positive ending for Carpenter, who hours after being interviewed announced on Twitter he's accepted an opportunity to play for Georgetown College (Kentucky).
Battlers athletic director Carrie Bodkins declined to comment. Mountain East Conference spokesman Chris Thomas said the conference would have no comment as well.