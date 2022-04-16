The opportunity to run the Boston Marathon represents a chance to compete in the Super Bowl of events in the running world, and this year Charleston resident Adam Cross ranks among those realizing their dreams.
Cross previously qualified to race Boston in 2018, but unfortunate personal circumstances, injury and a worldwide pandemic delayed those affirmed aspirations until now. This year, the 39-year-old Cross lists among the 39 West Virginia entrants for the 126th Boston Marathon, which takes place Monday.
“That’s been my No. 1 goal for four-and-one-half years now,” Cross said.
Cross, a 2000 Sissonville High School graduate and the school’s 2-mile record holder, ran in high school and at the University of Charleston before transitioning to the world of half marathons and marathons. Cross has tackled many distance events, but this year’s Boston Marathon will mark his first in the storied race.
“It shouldn’t be, but it is,” he said. “I qualified in 2018, but missed registration, but then I also ended up getting hurt right at the same time the 2019 race would have happened, so I don’t know if I would have gotten to run it anyway.
“I qualified at Myrtle Beach March 7, 2020. That was actually the last weekend any races were held before COVID shut everything down, so I kind of got in by the skin of my teeth.”
With the ensuing pandemic shutdowns, Cross said he found great opportunity to run, though motivation was difficult at times.
“I had plenty of time, so four or five weeks into it, I hit my first-ever 100-mile week, but at the same time, not having any races, my motivation to train was not there,” he said. “I was basically out there getting mileage versus doing workouts or anything structured.”
Now, with Boston in his sights, Cross said he’s pored over the course profile.
“I’ve studied the course map, I’ve watched the official course video numerous times,” he said. “I can see the course in my head vividly considering I’ve never actually been on it.”
To help prepare for the terrain during his training cycle, Cross recreated the Boston course.
“I’ve developed a route around here that simulates Boston pretty well,” he said. “There’s a park-and-ride at the bottom of Fort Hill. I run down it and out Barlow [Drive] towards Coonskin [Park] to get all the rolling hills in between and then come back, get on Kanawha Turnpike and climb for the last 4 to 5 miles of it — either when I do 18 or 20 [miles], the last 4 to 5 miles are a net gain like the Newton Hills [in the Boston Marathon].
“I think I’ve done well simulating, preparing for that, so I’m not overly nervous, but it’s a bad place to put hills, so even being prepared you still have to respect it and not go out too hard.”
With time counting down until the starter’s pistol fires, Cross said the nerves of making his dream a reality remain, but he recognizes they are soon to come to fruition.
“With all the bad luck I’ve had, I’m still nervous something could come up like oversleep, so I will feel a lot more comfortable when I get to the Athletes Village,” he said. “I feel a lot better knowing I’m this close.”