HUNTINGTON — If this offseason has done one thing for the Marshall University volleyball program, it’s provided a firm foundation on which to build.
The coaching staff which has been together for the last three seasons will remain intact, but there are new contracts and new titles that they’ll bring with them into the 2023 season.
Earlier this spring, Thundering Herd coach Ari Aganus signed a three-year contract extension, tying her to Marshall through 2027. One of her first moves after that was promoting assistant coach Charlie French to associate head coach last month.
The two have coached together for the last four seasons in Huntington and Aganus said French has been an integral piece of the program, both on and off the court.
“Charlie is one of the hardest-working, loyal, compassionate and driven humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Aganus said. "She exudes everything the title of associate head coach encompasses, which became evident after her first year on staff. The elevation is a no-brainer. Our student-athletes, staff and all those involved with our program are better because of Charlie.”
French joined Marshall in December 2020 as a volunteer assistant for Aganus and was named a full-time assistant coach following the 2020-21 season. The Howell, Michigan, native specializes in coaching defense and serve-receiving.
Perhaps Aganus and French click so well because of their near-identical philosophies when it comes to coaching, which heavily emphasizes the importance of people relationships to serve as a launch-point to success.
“I truly believe that what you put in is what you get out of any experience,” French said. “Building relationships with our staff, players and employees here at Marshall makes it easy to work hard because the love is there. We have fun through the entire process, not just the easy moments. We believe that success will naturally fall into place if you put in the hard work.”
Aganus’ extension comes after her first postseason victory as the Herd’s coach in its inaugural season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. While her overall record at the helm of the program is sub-.500, she showed enough to lock her in for another three seasons.
“Normally, a championship is won before the team and the student-athletes have a culture that is unbelievable,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said of Aganus, who holds a 47-51 career mark. “When an awesome culture comes before a championship, it’s the mark of a person or people that build a value system first. That is what Ari has done here at Marshall. When we do win — and we will — it will be so much sweeter.”
The Herd was 10-20 in 2022 and won just three of 16 matches in Sun Belt play before knocking off No. 7-seed Louisiana-Monroe in the league’s postseason tournament.
“As a coach, receiving a contract extension is a significant accomplishment and a moment of great gratitude,” Aganus said, taking the time to thank the athletic administration. “I will take this opportunity to continue building on relationships with players, staff, alumni and our amazing community while implementing new strategies and goals to further improve the team’s performance.”