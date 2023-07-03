Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230322 hstour 10.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall University volleyball coach Ari Aganus discusses her college experience as the university kicks off a high school tour with a visit to Spring Valley High School on March 21 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — If this offseason has done one thing for the Marshall University volleyball program, it’s provided a firm foundation on which to build.

The coaching staff which has been together for the last three seasons will remain intact, but there are new contracts and new titles that they’ll bring with them into the 2023 season.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.