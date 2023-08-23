Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE -- Hurricane started aggressive and fast Wednesday night in a 5-0 victory over South Charleston.

It was both squads' second game in as many days. The Redskins moved to 2-1 following the victory, having won their last two. The Black Eagles dropped to 0-4.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

