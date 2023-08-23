HURRICANE -- Hurricane started aggressive and fast Wednesday night in a 5-0 victory over South Charleston.
It was both squads' second game in as many days. The Redskins moved to 2-1 following the victory, having won their last two. The Black Eagles dropped to 0-4.
"We played a great team tonight," Hurricane coach Kent Bailey said. "South Charleston battled back. We have a great group in the midfield with our seniors, Trey Ambrose and Jackson Ahebwa. They're the two captains of the midfield, and they controlled the game. I'm happy with how we played tonight against a good South Charleston team. Hat's off to them."
The Black Eagles fell behind quickly in the first half. However, they didn't give up and held Hurricane scoreless in the second half.
"We didn't play well at all," SC coach Keith Bowles said. "We didn't move the ball well and let Hurricane control the game. We talked at halftime about intensity and building off that and not being pushed around. In the second half, we could have scored two, three goals and made this a little more respectable. Hurricane is an excellent team. As the game wore on, Hurricane got tired and we wore them out a little bit."
Bowles still liked what he saw from the Black Eagles despite the shutout loss.
"We came to one of the best teams in the conference and were able to create chances and opportunities," Bowles said. "When we come up against opponents more on our level, we're going to win games."
Hurricane sophomore Jackson Willis quickly got the Redskins on the board with a goal 30 seconds into the match.
Hurricane did not let its foot off the gas as four of its five goals came in the first 20 minutes, including two goals in the first 7:10 from Willis and Ahebwa.
"We're still struggling to score, but five in the first half is great," Bailey said. "It's what we try and do. We try and possess and control the game. South Charleston definitely gave us a run for our money. I hope they have a great season the rest of the year."
Hurricane's Harris Coulter connected on a goal from at least 20 yards away from the goal, extending the Redskins lead to 3-0 with 22:50 left in the first half.
Harris found the back of the net once more 2:10 after Coulter's goal, making it 4-0 Hurricane.
Ahebwa finished Hurricane's goal parade with a short-distance goal with 4:27 left in the half, pushing the Redskins ahead, 5-0, heading into halftime.
"[Ahebwa] is a big body in the midfield," Bailey said. "He's tough to deal with and an extremely smart player. He's going to try and play at the next level. We're doing everything we can to get him there."
South Charleston adjusted its scheme and attacked the field better in the final 40 minutes.
The Black Eagles had multiple shots on goal in the second half. Senior Logan Workman gave SC its best chance of scoring its first goal. He missed a penalty kick with 33:15 remaining.
"We can't let it go away from us," Bailey said. "A foul here and there makes it a little chippy out there. We have to come out and keep playing our game, no matter what gets thrown at us."
Hurricane will welcome the Musselman Applemen in a Friday night matchup. South Charleston will take on defending Class AAA champion Greenbrier East on Saturday.