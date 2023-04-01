When a program enjoys as much success as George Washington — seven straight advances to the state tournament, four consecutive Mountain State Athletic Conference titles — you’d think there’s some specific formula coach Rick Greene secretly hoards.
And then again, there’s this season, in which any particular plan for the Patriots got turned on its ear.
How else can you describe a season in which Ben Nicol — a 6-foot-7 small forward and Division I recruit — led the team in assists and often brought the ball up-floor, while 6-3 point guard Brendan Hoffman topped the team in defensive rebounds and was second in overall rebounding?
That’s certainly a dynamic not often found at the high school level, but it spurred the Patriots to a 22-4 record and the No. 2 ranking among Class AAAA schools in West Virginia. It was also good enough to earn Nicol and Hoffman co-Player of the Year status on the Gazette-Mail’s annual All-Kanawha Valley boys basketball team.
The senior duo from GW is joined on the All-Valley first team by Eli Robertson (Herbert Hoover), Bryson Smith (South Charleston) and Jayallen Turner (Charleston Catholic). Nicol is a repeat first-team selection, while Hoffman, Robertson and Turner were on the second team last season.
Hunter Moles, who led Charleston Catholic to a 22-6 record and a berth in the Class AA championship game in his fourth season, was selected as the All-Valley Coach of the Year.
The remaining All-Valley honors went to GW’s Noah Lewis (Rookie of the Year) and Catholic’s Turner (Defensive Player of the Year).
George Washington’s unique situation showcased the multiple skills of Nicol and Hoffman, helping the Patriots to another banner season. Their fourth straight MSAC championship matched the record set by Capital from 2015-18. GW fell in the first round of the state tournament to Jefferson.
Nicol, who has signed with Ohio University, can comfortably play both inside and outside. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 42% overall, 35% from 3-point range and 77% at the foul line. He’s perhaps best known for knocking down the winning jumper in the final seconds of the 2021 state title game against Morgantown.
Hoffman, who can play both point guard and shooting guard, was a remarkably accurate shooter. He hit an even 50% of his field goal attempts, was 40% on 3-pointers and nailed 78% on free throws. He averaged a team-best 17.9 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. One of his top games came in the Region 3 co-finals win against Princeton with 36 points, including a 7 of 9 effort on 3s.
Greene said the blending of Nicol’s and Hoffman’s abilities happened organically.
“Really, it was just their talents,’’ Greene said. “We looked at it and they’re so versatile in so many ways.
“Once they meshed, they learned to play off each other, and it’s a credit to them and mutual respect by them. Ben and Brendan didn’t care who was doing what. They just care about winning, and it showed with the type of year we had.’’
It wasn’t unusual to see Hoffman ripping down a rebound in traffic, especially on the defensive end, and either starting the fast break himself or getting the ball to Nicol, who could dish it with the best of them.
“It fit their skill set,’’ Greene said. “If you think back to any of our good teams — and our really, really good teams — our guards have always rebounded the ball well. They go in and grab it, and we get everybody else to block people out.’’
Greene said Hoffman’s skills reminded him of recent GW standout guards Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum, who helped the Patriots to their most recent state crown in 2021.
“We kind of had the blueprint from Mason and Alex,’’ Greene said. “They were more similar players, two dynamic players taking off. That’s how we put the pieces in there, and let [Nicol and Hoffman] play to their strengths.
“And I think our kids respect them. They were elected by the team as captains — we always let the players select them. So they had a lot to do, not only on the court and during the game for their skills, but their leadership was as good as anybody we’ve had.’’
Nicol and Hoffman, however, went about their business in different ways, Greene said.
“Teasingly, we called them Fire and Ice,’’ Greene said. “Brandon wears every emotion in the world on his sleeve and plays a very emotional game. Ben is more like a heart surgeon, taking care of everything.’’
Here are capsule looks at the other first-team All-Valley honorees:
- Robertson averaged 23 points as the Huskies went 18-7 and advanced to the Class AAA state tournament for a third straight season. Along the way, the 6-4 senior broke the school’s career scoring record and finished with 1,341 points. Robertson also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, shot 80% on free throws and canned 51 shots from 3-point distance, giving him 177 for his career.
- Smith, a 6-6 senior, led the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.5 points and 8.6 boards, respectively, as the Black Eagles went 18-8 and qualified for the AAAA state tournament for a second consecutive time. Smith also knocked down 55 3-pointers. In a first-round state tournament loss to Huntington, he had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
- Turner topped the Irish in scoring (19.9) and rebounding (7.1) while also averaging 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Turner shot a sharp 64% from the floor and 71% at the foul line. In three Class AA state tournament games, he elevated his game, averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.3 assists.
Moles claimed the Coach of the Year award for directing Charleston Catholic to a 22-6 record and a spot in the state final for the first time since 2014, where it lost to Chapmanville 59-49. The Irish were the lone Kanawha Valley team to win a game at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center during this year’s event.
The Irish, who had no senior starters, beat three state tournament teams during the regular season — Ravenswood, Scott and Wheeling Central Catholic. In the state semifinals, they knocked off No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Williamstown, which was 25-0 at the time.
Lewis, a 6-6, 205-pound freshman, grew up quickly and helped hold down the middle for George Washington, securing his Rookie of the Year award.
He averaged a shade under 10 points per game and led the team in overall rebounding (7.0) and blocked shots (30).
Lewis was a reliable shooter, making 113 of 191 overall attempts for 59%, and was even 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Turner earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor for his stellar work at that end of the floor, helping the Irish hold 19 opponents to 50 points or fewer this season.
The 6-4 junior averaged two deflections and nearly two steals despite playing less than 27 minutes per game, as he wasn’t used in the fourth quarter of several blowout wins.
In three state tournament games, he came up with eight steals, including three in a semifinal win against top-ranked Williamstown.