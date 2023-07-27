Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Potomac Valley didn’t bring the best record into the American Legion baseball state tournament, but Post 64 is making the most of its opportunity.

Noah Broadwater hit two leadoff singles and scored twice and Potomac Valley ripped 10 hits off four Bridgeport pitchers Thursday afternoon to earn a 6-4 victory in a losers bracket elimination game at the Welch Athletic Complex on the University of Charleston campus.

