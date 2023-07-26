Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Garrett Comer didn’t dominate by conventional standards — heck, he only struck out one batter — but he was in complete control Wednesday at the American Legion baseball state tournament.

Comer, a right-hander from St. Albans, fired a three-hitter and retired 13 of the final 14 batters to spark South Charleston Post 94 to a 2-1 victory against Berkeley County Post 14 at the Welch Athletic Complex at the University of Charleston.

Stories you might like

Tags