Despite making it to the final day of the American Legion baseball state tournament, South Charleston Post 94 couldn’t defend its title.

SC was eliminated by Berkeley County Post 14 by a score of 3-2 in an elimination game at the University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.

