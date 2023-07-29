Despite making it to the final day of the American Legion baseball state tournament, South Charleston Post 94 couldn’t defend its title.
SC was eliminated by Berkeley County Post 14 by a score of 3-2 in an elimination game at the University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Berkeley County (24-6) not only advanced to the championship game, but also went on to win the American Legion state title, defeating Morgantown Post 2 by a score of 10-4 in the championship game.
“We would have liked to have won and move on but you can’t win them all,” said SC Post 94 acting coach Fred Perdue, who took over for manager Dave Potter wile Potter took care of other tournament duties. “I’m proud of the guys, who fought and fought. They got us by a run and we came up just short.”
The American Legion state title for Berkeley County Post 14 is the program’s first ever. Post 14 was defeated by SC (22-5-1) earlier in the week 2-1, and along the way, avenged its lone loss. Berkeley County also defeated Morgantown twice.
Morgantown (24-13) is second in most state titles with 13, and SC is right behind in third with seven state titles. Both Berkeley County Post 14 and Morgantown Post 2 advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament next week at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown from Aug. 2-6.
“This feels great,” Berkeley County Post 14 coach John “Tripp” Tobin said. “ We got beat earlier in the week and have been on our heels ever since. These guys just kept fighting and battled some good teams and players.
“It’s been fun to watch. We’ve enjoyed our time here. Charleston has been a great host. This is huge for our program. We were able to beat a great program in South Charleston and Morgantown.”
In one of, if not the biggest plays of the game between South Charleston and Berkeley County, SC trailed 3-2 and had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the fifth inning.
Hunter McSweeney led off the fifth with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt for SC. Damian Witty followed with an infield single to set up runners on first and third.
Witty tried to steal second base but Berkeley County catcher Landon Sifford threw him out. Both the shortstop and second baseman was around the bag in case the runner at third base broke from third toward home but the runner instead stayed put.
Instead of runners on first and third with one out, SC had a runner on third with two outs. Berkeley County pitcher Bayden Hartman got Caleb Nutter to fly out to left field to get out of the jam. SC didn’t threaten for the rest of the game.
“We could have tied it up there,” Perdue said. “It’s just one of those things where you try and move him over into scoring position and try and get him in. It just didn’t work out for us.”
“That was a huge play,” Tobin said. “ We had a great throw by Sifford and our middle infielders made a great play too. It’s something we work on. I think they thought we were going to give it up but I don’t want to put the go ahead run in scoring position. We ran the play and froze the guy at third.”
It proved to be the final opportunity for SC, as Hartman retired the next six batters in order to close out the game. Hartman pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and allowed two unearned runs.
“Bayden basically threw a shutout,” Tobin said. “He’s a battler, a competitor, and gutted it out. He’s a football quarterback and tough as nails. He never gave them much of a chance to get in the game.”
Berkeley County struck first with three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Connor Bailey led off with a single and with one out Collin Reed also singled. A pop-out to second base resulted with two on and two outs.
Sifford then hit a a two-run triple down the left field line. Reilly Bubb followed with a RBI single to give Berkeley County a 3-0 advantage.
SC responded with two runs, both unearned, in the top of the fourth inning to cut the deficit within one at 3-2. Jordan Mosley hit a one-out double and advanced to third with two outs on a groundout.
Garrett Comer hit a grounder to third base but an overthrow to first base allowed Mosley to score for SC. Eli Shouldis followed with a RBI single to center field to plate the second and final SC run.