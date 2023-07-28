It took a while for the bats to come around for South Charleston, but when they did, it nearly turned into a landslide.
Post 94 plated eight runs in the top of the fourth inning Friday evening and rode it all the way to a 12-7 victory against Potomac Valley Post 64 in the American Legion baseball state tournament at University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.
The win sends SC into Saturday’s championship round. In Friday’s late game, Morgantown Post 2 — the lone remaining unbeaten from the original eight-team field — took on Berkeley County Post 14. The championship round is scheduled to start at noon Saturday, with SC taking on a team to be determined.
Caleb Nutter, Kyle Gill and Hunter McSweeney each contributed a pair of hits for SC, with Nutter and Gill driving in two runs apiece.
SC starter Sammy Sheets overcame a rough start to pitch 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits — three of which came in the sixth. He threw 104 pitches before giving way to Jordan Mosley.
For SC, the performance was in stark contrast to Thursday’s 13-2 loss to Morgantown that stuck Post 94 in the losers bracket.
“We struggled and got down early yesterday and never recovered," said SC acting coach Fred Perdue, who took over with manager Dave Potter taking care of other tournament duties. “We came back today ready to play.
“Sheets got the start on the mound and got us five, six good innings there and did his job — so we’re playing tomorrow. But the bats — we leave a lot of people on base, and we’ve got to get that corrected. We’ve got to hit the ball, come back tomorrow and be ready to play."
South Charleston (22-4-1) started to distance itself from Potomac Valley (19-11) in the top of the fourth when it tallied eight times on four hits, six walks and two errors to go up 11-3. Nutter delivered a two-run single to make it 6-3 and start the run parade. Others with RBI singles in the uprising were Damian Witty, Gill and McSweeney.
Isaac Petitt, SC’s center fielder, saved two potential runs in the bottom of the fifth when he made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch on the dead run to rob James Vincell of extra bases and end the inning.
Post 64 outhit SC 10-9, but its four pitchers allowed 10 walks and five wild pitches and two hit batters.
“I’d say it’s probably the worst game we’ve played all year," Potomac Valley manager Matt Healy said. “We outhit them, but with 10 walks, it’s hard to compete and win any game with that many free passes.
“It’s been a long week for these kids. We felt confident coming in — we had three kids ready to pitch — but it’s one of those days where it had a snowball effect."
Sam Bradfield led PV’s attack by going 3 for 3 with an RBI double in the seventh. Post 64, which trailed 12-3 after five, staved off the mercy rule and kept chipping away.
The game was tied at 3 after three innings as each team’s pitching started out generous.
Potomac Valley received three straight two-out walks from Sheets in the bottom of the first and Vincell followed with a two-run single to make it 2-0.
Not to be outdone in the top of the second, Post 64 starter Slade Saville and reliever Cam Lynch issued a pair of walks and a single and uncorked four wild pitches. Those miscues allowed SC to score all three of its runs when the ball skipped past the catcher, giving Post 94 a 3-2 advantage.
South Charleston gave it right back in the bottom of the second when a wild pitch and a balk allowed PV’s Bradfield to score from second and knot the score at 3-all.
For Potomac Valley, Noah Broadwater also tripled in a run.
South Charleston 12, Potomac Valley 7
South Charleston;030;810;0;—;12;9;0
Potomac Valley;210;002;2;—;7;10;2
Sheets, Mosley (6) and Perdue; Saville, Lynch (2), Kisamore (4), Wilson (7) and Vincell. Hitting — SC: Nutter 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; Gill 2-2, 2 RBIs; McSweeney 2-4. PV: Vincell 2 RBIs; Bradfield 3-3, double, RBI; Broadwater triple, RBI; Saville double, RBI.