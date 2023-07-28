Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It took a while for the bats to come around for South Charleston, but when they did, it nearly turned into a landslide.

Post 94 plated eight runs in the top of the fourth inning Friday evening and rode it all the way to a 12-7 victory against Potomac Valley Post 64 in the American Legion baseball state tournament at University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.

Stories you might like