MORGANTOWN -- South Charleston Post 94 kept itself alive in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament with an 8-3 win over Boyertown (Pa.) on Thursday at Dale Miller Field.

South Charleston is 1-1 in the double-elimination tournament after dropping Wednesday's game against Allentown (N.J.) 4-3 to move to the losers bracket.

