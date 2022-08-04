MORGANTOWN -- South Charleston Post 94 kept itself alive in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament with an 8-3 win over Boyertown (Pa.) on Thursday at Dale Miller Field.
South Charleston is 1-1 in the double-elimination tournament after dropping Wednesday's game against Allentown (N.J.) 4-3 to move to the losers bracket.
Post 94 moves on to face the the loser of the Chesapeake (Va.)-Phillipsburg (Pa.) game -- which started at 7 p.m. Thursday night -- at 4 p.m. Friday.
Three players had multi-RBI performances for Post 94 as Isaiah Ramsey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Kyler Dixon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Tyler Perdue went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Isaac McCallister was the winning pitcher as he went 61/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out four.
South Charleston did most of its damage in the top of the second as it scored four runs. Perdue singled to drive in the first two runs, Dixon grounded out which resulted in a run and Perdue scored on a throwing error to put Post 94 up 4-0 early.
Boyertown scored three unanswered with a run on a single in the bottom of the third and two runs on a single in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 4-3 South Charleston.
Ramsey came through with a clutch two-run single with two outs in the top of the sixth to extend South Charleston's lead to 6-3.
In the top of the seventh, South Charleston added two more runs as Jordan Mosley hit a sacrifice fly and Dixon hit an RBI single.
With an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh, McCallister got the first out of the inning and Ramsey came on in relief to get the final two outs and keep Post 94 in the tournament.