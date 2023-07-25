South Charleston Post 94 was firing on all cylinders in the first round of the West Virginia American Legion baseball state tournament Tuesday at the University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.
Starting pitcher Hunter McSweeney went the distance, allowing one run on six hits, and got late run support as South Charleston posted a four-spot in the seventh inning to take a 6-1 win over Bridgeport Post 68.
South Charleston (20-3-1) moves to the winners bracket and will face Berkeley County Post 14 on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Berkeley County downed Parkersburg 3-1 in its opener.
Bridgeport (28-7) moves on to face Parkersburg in the losers bracket on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
South Charleston manager David Potter said McSweeney earned the game ball. He tallied five strikeouts on 105 total pitches.
“He had everything under control,” Potter said. “His breaking ball was working. The fastball was biting. He just went out there and pitched.”
Bridgeport manager Frank Blake saw the same from McSweeney.
“He’s got a nice mix,” Blake said. “He works fast, and he has a nice curveball to go with his fastball. He just keeps staying in the zone. He had us off-balance the whole time. Our philosophy was to sit on a fastball, and that didn’t work itself out.”
McSweeney and Bridgeport starting pitcher Andrew Bell went toe-to-toe over the first three-plus innings.
McSweeney’s lone blemish was in the bottom of the first, when he allowed two straight doubles to give Bridgeport a 1-0 lead.
South Charleston’s Damian Witty tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the second.
South Charleston took the lead in the top of the fourth after Kyle Gill reached with a leadoff single and Witty drove him to third with a single of his own. Garrett Comer then delivered the go-ahead single — which proved to be the game-winner — giving South Charleston a 2-1 lead.
That single chased Bell, and relief pitcher Ben McDougal came on with two outs in the top of the fourth.
McDougal made an immediate impact. He struck out the first seven batters he faced.
South Charleston got better looks against McDougal in the top of the seventh as Witty walked and Comer and Isaac Petitt singled to load the bases with no one out. That set the table for Jordan Mosely, who drew a bases-loaded walk to give South Charleston a 3-1 lead.
After a Caleb Nutter infield fly, Eli Shouldis broke the game open with a three-run double.
Blake said South Charleston exhibited more maturity Tuesday.
“We were probably late to the show with bringing in our best pitcher,” Blake said. “It just didn’t work itself out. They’re a real mature team and we’re not as mature as they are. They were able to time up our best guy when it mattered and that was the difference.”
“We started being more patient,” Potter said. “We were making him throw the ball. We were swinging at a lot of bad pitches. [McDougal] is a great pitcher. He’s the best pitcher in the state. As a freshman at Potomac State, he went 6-1. He’s pretty good.
“There in the last couple of innings, his fastball didn’t have the zip on it. He hadn’t pitched all summer. I think he only threw five innings. He’s a pitcher.”
Potter and his squad have to have a short memory heading into the next game.
“We play Post 14 and they’re real good,” Potter said. “We have a lot of pitching and they have a lot of pitching. Just play the game and see what happens. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win that game.”
Blake and his squad are facing elimination.
“We have to find a way to come out of this funk,” Blake said. “That’s definitely a negative attitude. We have to come out here and just be relaxed. Whatever happens, happens.”
South Charleston 010 100 4 — 6 9 2
Bridgeport 100 000 0 — 1 6 0
Bell, McDougal (4), Lively (7) and Romano. McSweeney and Witty. Top hitters — Bridgeport: Rohrig 1-3, double, RBI; South Charleston: Witty 2-2, RBI; Comer 2-4, RBI; Shouldis 1-4, double, 3 RBI; Mosely RBI.
POTOMAC VALLEY 8, WHEELING 7: Potomac Valley stunned Wheeling with a walk-off win in the eighth inning on Mason Kisamore’s RBI single.
Potomac Valley was down to its final out, down 6-5 in the top of the seventh, but a walk and an RBI triple by William Vanmeter drove in the game-tying run and forced extra innings.
Wheeling took the lead right back with an RBI single off the bat of Trey Prather in the top of the eighth. Wheeling loaded the bases but got just the run as Potomac’s infield-in defense paid dividends.
Holding Wheeling to one run was important as Potomac Valley got the lead right back. After two runners reached, a sacrifice bunt by Brady Wilson advanced the runners to second and third and an errant throw from the Wheeling catcher allowed the tying run to score.
After Slade Seville’s sacrifice bunt, runners were on second and third with one for Evan Jenkins and Jenkins was intentionally walked for Kisamore, whose RBI single got through to give Potomac Valley an 8-7 walk-off win.
Potomac Valley (18-9) moves on to face the winner of Morgantown and Charleston’s matchup, which was to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wheeling moves on to face loser of the Morgantown-Charleston matchup at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BERKELEY COUNTY 3, PARKERSBURG 1: Berkeley County took an early 2-0 lead and ran with it to earn a first-round win.
Berkeley County (20-5) moves on to face South Charleston at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Parkersburg (20-12-1) opposes Bridgeport on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Berkeley County got one run on two hits in the top of the first and another run in the top of the third with one hit and two Parkersburg errors.
Parkersburg scored its lone run in the fourth, but Berkeley County got the run right back in the sixth.
Berkeley County pitcher Ethan Marshall went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two hits. He struck out six.