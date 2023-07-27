Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was the most painful 19 minutes of the season for South Charleston Post 94.

Morgantown piled up a shocking eight runs in the top of the first inning Thursday evening and cruised to a 13-2 mercy-rule victory against Post 94 in a winners bracket game of the state American Legion tournament at the University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.

Stories you might like