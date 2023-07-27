It was the most painful 19 minutes of the season for South Charleston Post 94.
Morgantown piled up a shocking eight runs in the top of the first inning Thursday evening and cruised to a 13-2 mercy-rule victory against Post 94 in a winners bracket game of the state American Legion tournament at the University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.
The win sends Morgantown (24-11), the lone unbeaten team in the double-elimination event, into Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Berkeley County. South Charleston (21-4-1) takes on Potomac Valley in Friday’s 4 p.m. opener, with the loser being erased.
Catcher Max Cash, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, led Morgantown’s 13-hit attack by going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. The No. 9 hitter, right fielder Ethan Dorkins, drove in three runs and was 2 for 2 with a walk.
Post 2 sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the first and scored eight times on five hits, two bases on balls, an infield error and a hit batter. One run scored on the error and one on a wild pitch, and Dorkins and Cody Thomas each contributed two-RBI hits.
“They sit around at the hotel and hype themselves up,’’ Morgantown coach Andy Altemus said, “and sometimes that goes good and sometimes that goes bad. But they’re just such an awesome group to be around.
“They have so much confidence now, and we’re playing so good for the last two weeks. So they really want to just play as hard as they possibly can for everybody and fight to get to the bat rack -- is what we say. Everybody just wants to hit, and as long as we can keep that going, it’s pretty fun.’’
Morgantown left-hander Zach Harman gave up two runs on three hits in the first, but settled down after that, allowing just one more to Post 94 the rest of the way in the six-inning contest. Harman struck out three and walked two.
“That’s kind of his thing,’’ Altemus said. “If he can get through the first inning, he always settles down. And he’s just an absolute bulldog. He doesn’t have a lot of velocity, but he just pounds the zone and challenges hitters over and over. He realizes his guys are behind him, and he’s done that all season.
“I knew he was going to get that done. Even if it’s a close game, he just loves competing, and it’s awesome.’’
Harman was helped along by three double plays, with third baseman Aaron Forbes figuring into each one. Post 2 also committed no errors. Another top hitter for Morgantown was Thomas (2 for 4), who had a two-run triple in the first to make it 7-0 and then scored moments later on a wild pitch.
South Charleston manager Dave Potter acknowledged that the top of the first was his team’s low point of the season, as Morgantown tallied seven unearned runs in its lengthy at-bat against starter Dustin Johnson and reliever Ethan Riggs.
“It was,’’ Potter said, “but we’ve got another game tomorrow and if we can somehow win that one, then we’re in the championship [round] Saturday, and anything can happen. We’ve got a lot of pitching left, but sometimes you have games like that.’’
Potter said he tried to get his players to snap out of their mental funk in the dugout – and Post 94 responded with two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Jordan Mosley and Caleb Nutter – but that was about all the offense. SC had no hits after the second inning.
“I hollered,’’ Potter said, “but no matter what you say, if they’re not ready to play, they’re not ready to play. I’ve been doing this a long time. They’ll come back tomorrow and be ready to play.’’
Morgantown 13, South Charleston 2
Morgantown;800;113;--;13;13;0
South Charleston;200;000;--;2;4;2
Harman and Cash; Johnson, Riggs (1), Sheets (6) and Gill; Hitting – Morg: Thomas 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Bailey triple; Walters 2-2, RBI; Cash 3-4, double, 2 RBIs; Dorkins 2-2, 3 RBIs; SC: Mosley RBI; Nutter RBI