Boos were raining down on West Virginia’s most celebrated high school basketball player.
The championship game of the state tournament was underway on March 20, 1954, at the West Virginia University Fieldhouse in Morgantown, and a good chunk of the capacity crowd of 7,000 booed whenever he touched the ball and especially when he stepped to the foul line.
By game’s end, the state’s most celebrated high school basketball player was in tears.
Perhaps those tears reflected the joy of winning a state title and setting an all-time state tournament scoring record. Or maybe they reflected the anguish of all that hurtful and persistent booing? Or both.
Dwayne Wingler of the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles distinguished himself for reasons beyond his celebrated basketball skills. A few months earlier, he had earned first-team all-state football honors as a speedy halfback and, shortly after the state basketball tournament, was named captain of the all-state hoops team.
Later in the year, Wingler was selected the West Virginia Amateur Athlete of the Year, beating out several WVU football stars who had led the Mountaineers to a Sugar Bowl appearance and a No. 10 national ranking.
After the ’54 championship basketball game, Wingler’s coach, Jerome Van Meter, took the plaudits a step further. Van Meter, who had been coaching since 1922, called him “the finest high school player I’ve ever seen.”
A year earlier, the famed Beckley coach had said the same thing about Charleston High School’s Rodney Hundley, aka Hot Rod Hundley.
Wingler, however, had another side. In addition to his athletic credentials, he was considered the state’s most colorful and, yes, cockiest player.
But it was more than just Wingler’s cockiness that drew the fans’ ire. Something else had precipitated all those boos during the championship game.
On press row, as Beckley battled Mullens for the state title that day, statewide media folks were asking each other, “Why are they booing?”
About six weeks earlier, Mullens had visited Beckley and, in the final minutes of the Rebels’ 65-60 victory over the Flying Eagles, Wingler had committed an egregious foul, crashing into an opponent and knocking him violently to the floor.
“Wingler went over and flattened a guy. I mean, he flattened him,” teammate Howard Hurt recalled nearly 70 years later. “It was just like a football tackle.”
A few weeks later, Beckley was scheduled to play at Mullens, but Mullens officials sent word to Van Meter that, if Wingler set foot in the Mullens gym, they could not assure his safety. Van Meter chose not to take Wingler to Mullens. Wingler listened to the game on radio.
And now it was payback time for the Mullens people, at least for the adults. They vented their anger by booing.
To their everlasting credit, the Mullens student section chose not to boo, having been encouraged by the cheerleaders to take the high road. And several Mullens players were likewise taking the high road, trying to quiet the boo birds by extending their arms to their sides and moving their hands toward the floor in a calming gesture.
Sitting on press row, Beckley Post-Herald sports columnist George Springer heard the boos and was appalled. In his column the next day, he called the booing “the most disgraceful sportsmanship ever displayed in the United States.”
He also complimented the Mullens students for their good sportsmanship.
The boos hit a crescendo late in the second quarter. “As Wingler stepped to the foul line,” wrote the Gazette’s Skip Johnson, “the crowd’s booing rose to almost deafening proportions.”
Until then, Wingler had seemed unfazed — at least outwardly. “The boos,” wrote a United Press reporter, “were deafening at many times during the game, but Wingler shrugged them off with laughs and a wave of the hand.”
But not this time. This time, late in the second quarter, Wingler refused to shoot the free throws and instead placed the ball on the floor beside him and waited for the noise to subside. Once it did, he picked up the ball but, before he could shoot, the boos erupted again.
Wingler again placed the ball on the floor. Finally, an official intervened and convinced him to shoot. He made it, as he generally did.
Wingler scored 44 points — at the time a state tournament record — in Beckley’s lopsided 84-66 victory. The 6-foot, 188-pounder hit 14 of 23 shots from the floor and 16 of 20 from the line.
“It was one of the greatest individual exhibitions of basketball I’ve ever seen,’’ Van Meter said.
For the three-game tournament — victories over Elkins, University and Mullens — Wingler totaled 93 points, another tournament record. He excelled at driving to the basket, scoring and drawing fouls, and hitting occasional outside jumpers. For the regular season, he averaged 25 points per game.
After fouling out late in the championship game, Wingler hurried over to his coach and hugged him. He then sat on the bench, covered his face in a towel and burst into tears. The cockiness, perhaps, had been a mask, a technique for dealing with the boos.
The state championship was Beckley’s fourth straight, and Wingler had played a prominent role in the last three.
Smile and a wink
With 1:34 left in the ’54 semifinals, Wingler stepped to the foul line to shoot two free throws. His Flying Eagles trailed University 67-64.
Before shooting the free throws, he glanced into the crowd, saw a familiar face, smiled and winked. He then hit both shots.
Wingler made 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch to lead the Flying Eagles to a 69-67 comeback victory and a berth in the final. He finished with 29 points, hitting 15 of 17 from the line.
In describing the 1954 state tournament, Daily Mail sportswriter George Holbrook called Wingler “one of the most colorful characters ever to pound those shiny Fieldhouse planks.” He also called him “something of a showboat.”
One of his teammates, Paul Hutchinson, remembers the showboat antics.
“I was on the floor when he let the fans know just how good he was,” Hutchinson recalled recently. “He sort of looked up at the fans as if to say, ‘Hey, here I am.’”
A United Press reporter called him “happy-go-lucky.”
“Off the court,’’ Hutchinson said, “he was a playboy. He played a little bit. He was a very handsome guy, so the girls were sort of attracted to him whether he was a great ballplayer or not.”
Hurt, his teammate, remembers seeing Wingler racing down the floor during a game but stopping long enough to kiss one of the cheerleaders.
He was such a celebrity in basketball-mad Beckley that several downtown restaurants, including the Kozy Korner on Neville Street, allowed him to eat free. Harry’s Men’s Shop gave him free clothes. He had an Elvis haircut before Elvis.
Hundley, who reached national basketball and showboat stardom as a first-team All-American at West Virginia, felt a kinship with Wingler.
“He was worse than I was,” Hundley recalled, referring to Wingler’s antics, at Wingler’s funeral in 2014.
Nemo Nearman, one of Hundley’s 1950s mentors and longtime friend, once told the Gazette: “Hundley thought Wingler was the character of characters, and I’m sure Wingler felt the same way about Hot Rod.”
“He was kind of wild off the court,” added Hurt, who set a Woodrow Wilson scoring record and played at Duke. “He would stay out late at night and probably drank some and probably smoked some cigarettes.”
Hutchinson, however, doesn’t remember the boozing or smoking.
Wingler, who died at age 79, lost his father in a coal-mining accident in 1943 and his brother in World War II a few months later.
“He didn’t have much of a home life at all,” Hurt said. “[Van Meter] kept him straight.”
“He was very reserved,” he added. “He was very nice to me when he was a senior and I was a sophomore. He always seemed to be kind.”
In the late 1950s, Beckley police arrested him three times for traffic violations — reckless driving (twice), driving without a license, speeding and failure to stop when properly signaled.
“I remember one time,” Hurt said, “he called the [Beckley] police department and said, ‘I’m gonna go 90 miles an hour right through town.’ And he did. I don’t know if they got him or not.”
He was married six times.
Picked Kentucky over WVU
In the spring of 1954, WVU basketball coach Red Brown and football coach Art “Pappy” Lewis made scholarships available to Wingler and added that, if he chose to play both sports, they were quite on board.
Van Meter, in fact, telephoned the Beckley Raleigh Register to offer confirmation that WVU was highly interested in Wingler for both sports, thereby dispelling rumors the Mountaineers had somehow found him unworthy.
The newspaper also reported that 32 major colleges, including Southern Cal and Tennessee, likewise had offered scholarships for one sport or the other or both.
But for reasons lost to history, Wingler picked Kentucky, signing a football grant-in-aid with the understanding he would also play basketball.
Charleston Daily Mail sports columnist Dick Hudson speculated on Wingler’s decision to attend Kentucky, hinting that maybe the Wildcats’ offer was a bit more tempting than the others. “If unofficial reports are true,” Hudson wrote in September 1954, “the NCAA will be sweeping out Lexington again.”
Wingler’s college career, however, was short-lived. Playing for the Kentucky freshman football team in the fall of ’54, he suffered an injury that limited his playing time. (Freshmen were not eligible for the varsity back then.)
After football, he played on the freshman basketball team but, perhaps still plagued by the injury, did not make the starting five.
Or maybe he wasn’t good enough. After all, Kentucky was a powerhouse under coach Adolph Rupp, having won national championships in 1948, ’49 and ’51. The Wildcats would win another in ’58.
“He didn’t have the size to play forward,” Hurt said of the 6-foot Wingler. “He could handle the ball pretty good, but not well enough to be a guard. Plus, he didn’t like the college classes.”
He later enrolled at WVU but didn’t play sports and dropped out in the spring of ’56.
“He probably didn’t go to class much, knowing Dwayne,” Hurt added. “I’m sure he didn’t go to class much.”
Shortly thereafter, he moved to the Richmond, Virginia, area, worked as a car salesman and eventually found a niche in vintage autos.
“In talking to other people,” Hutchinson said, “I learned that his specialty was vintage cars. He found vintage cars for certain people. I heard he did that for several people here in Beckley.”
‘Bigger than life’
Before school each morning, Dave Barksdale and his elementary-school buddies would sometimes wait for Wingler to walk past. They attended Institute Elementary, which was beside the high school.
“We would stand there and watch him walk into the high school,” recalled Barksdale, who later coached Beckley to five state championships. “He was bigger than life to us kids. He was our hero.”