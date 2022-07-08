ONA — Braxton Amos’ credentials were enough for Matthew Edwards.
“He’s the world champ,” said Edwards, a sophomore wrestler at Cabell Midland High School. “You can’t go wrong with that. I want to take in as much as I can.”
That attitude was shared by several dozen high school, middle school and youth campers at The Castle on Midland’s campus on Friday as Amos, one of the premier amateur wrestlers in the world, conducted a camp. Amos went undefeated and unscored upon at Parkersburg South High School. He now is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin.
Cabell Midland coach Hunter Fischer brought in Amos for the one-day camp. One of his wrestlers, junior Jackson Jitima, said he looked forward to learning from Amos.
“I guess this famous guy that I’ve never heard of, I hear he’s a little bit better than pretty good,” Jitima said, with a laugh. “Anything that will help me get better, even if it’s refining stuff I already know. Practicing the same stuff and make it better, anything that can help me in my high school career, fix some things I’m not doing so well.”
Amos taught technique on Friday. He was detail-oriented in his approach, working with Knights’ 182-pound Class AAA state champion Nick Giampolo to demonstrate moves.
“He’s really technical,” said Cabell Midland senior Loralei Smith, a two-time state champion who plans to wrestle next season at Indiana Tech, of Amos. “He’s a great wrestler and explains stuff in-depth. That makes it easy to understand. He goes over every detail.”
Saxon Elswick, a wrestler at John Adams Middle School, said he appreciated Amos, who competes at 197 pounds, taking time to work with him.
“I’m really hoping to learn more stuff from different positions,” Elswick said. “I’m not real great at that.”
Amos taught the physical aspects on Friday, but also delved into the mental side of the sport. For all his national and international success, Amos made it a point to talk about failure. The 2021 junior amateur world champion hadn’t experienced much of that until college.
Amos went 142-0 in high school, but 18-11 in his first season with the 10th-ranked Badgers. A winning record in the Big Ten, the premier college wrestling conference in the world as a freshman, was impressive, but for Amos it wasn’t satisfactory.
“I didn’t have the greatest season this year,” Amos said. “Dealing with the ups and downs of that has taught me a lot. I try to teach them it’s not the end of the world if you’re going through hard times. It’s crazy times we live in. You have to learn to roll with the punches and keep going.”
Amos wrestled three rounds deep into the NCAA Tournament before losing 6-5 to Cameron Coffey of Michigan State. All his losses were close.
“I had a lot better freshman year than most, but still not the goals I intended for myself,” Amos said. “It’s something I have to live with. We’re working on making sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Amos said he didn’t handle losing well, but the lessons failure taught are invaluable.
“It’s not just about wrestling,” Amos said. “We’re working on life skills. Short term, I didn’t deal well, but it taught me how to be a grown up. That’s life. You still have a roof over your head, you’re still doing what you love. Take advantage of that and keep working hard. Either learn or get the same results. I chose to learn.”
The most decorated wrestler in West Virginia since Huntington High Olympian Ken Chertow in the mid-1980s, Amos encouraged campers to strive to wrestle in college. Not all will perform at his level, but he said that’s fine.
“Everyone has this idea of (NCAA) Division I or bust or Big Ten or bust, but anytime you can have someone pay for college it’s an opportunity you need to take,” Amos said. “College is expensive. Even if it’s a partial scholarship, it’s a lot easier to go to school on someone else’s dime.”