89th West Virginia Open
At Stonewall Resort
Roanoke
Wednesday’s tee times
First round
(p)-denotes professional
First hole
7:30 a.m. — Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, Pa.; Cameron Jarvis, Barboursville; JP Cochran, Benwood
7:39 — Ryan Butcher, Madison; Evan Conrad, Charleston; Cameron Fisher, Charleston
7:48 — Justin Doerr, Wheeling; Matt Gissy, Weirton; Chuck Henderson, Vienna
7:57 — Jeff Bryant, St. Albans; Brian Hart, Bluefield; Zach Chapman, Culloden
8:06 — Joseph Kalaskey, Charleston; Noah Mullens, Milton; Marco Oliverio, Bridgeport
8:15 — Ty Roush (p), Mason; Mike Rogers (p), Buckhannon; Matthew Grobe (p), Proctorville, Ohio
8:24 — Christian Brand, Scott Depot; David Bradshaw (p), Bakerton; Philip Reale, Hurricane
8:33 — Mitchell Roush, Mason; Noah Seivertson, Wheeling; Steve Ross, Huntington
8:42 — Bryan Myers, Wheeling; Trenton Roush, Point Pleasant; Howie Peterson, Weirton
8:51 — Christopher Neighbors, Charles Town; Carson Proffitt, Camp Creek; Noah Mitchell, Charleston
9 a.m. — Terry Mumaw, Charles Town; David Sims, Wheeling; Ethan Hardy, Charles Town
12:30 p.m. — Brian Anania, Hurricane; Nick Fleming, Cabins; Ryan Bilby, Follansbee
12:39 — Will Evans (p), Charleston; Kurtis Grant, Morgantown; Ben Palmer, Parkersburg
12:48 — Pat Carter, Hurricane; John Ross (p), Freeman; Cole Moore (p), Spencer
12:57 — Christian McKisic, Buckhannon; John Kingora, Morgantown; Ian Patrick Archer, Huntington
1:06 — Todd Duncan, Daniels; John Francisco, Martinsburg; Trevor Hedges (p), Martinsburg
1:15 — Samuel Berry (p), Morgantown; Thadd Obecny II (p), Wheeling; Kenny Hess (p), Parkersburg
1:24 — Mason Weese, Charleston; Travis Woodford, Glenville; Jonah Wilson, Daniels
1:33 — Jason McClanahan, Charleston; David Woodrum, Bluefield; Jackson Woodburn, Scott Depot
1:42 — Tyler Kondo, Morgantown; Jack Michael, Huntington; Hunter O’Neal, Bluefield, Va.
1:51 — Luke Farrar, Huntington; Campbell Koegler, Wheeling; Alex Toler, Barboursville
2 — Brian Bailey, Bridgeport; Jeff McGraw, Princeton; Tad Tomblin, Alum Creek
10th hole
7:30 a.m. — Dylan Carroll, Kearneysville; Phil Constantino, Charles Town; Buck Gower, Grafton
7:39 — Robert Gaston, Morgantown; Aaron Ceja, Athens, Ohio; Cory Dillinger, Morgantown
7:48 — Josh Howell, Charlton Heights; Kollin Hopwood, Elkins; Patrick Johnson, Racine, Ohio
7:57 — Christian Boyd, Charles Town; Alex Easthom, Ravenswood; Michael Gervais (p), Bridgeport
8:06 — Cameron Grobe, Proctorville, Ohio; Grant Roush, Mason; Chuck Workman, Marlinton
8:15 — Craig Berner (p), Sissonville; Cory Hoshor, Scott Depot; Jess Ferrell, Fairmont
8:24 — Tom Liccardi, Morgantown; Lydel Norman, Belpre, Ohio; Van Stemple, Shepherdstown
8:33 — Tommy Evans, Charles Town; Tanner Vest, Shady Spring; Mason Kidwell, Charles Town
8:42 — Yadhu Urs, Wheeling; Tyler Hardy, Charles Town; Patrick Smith, Beckley
8:51 — Chris Daniels, Beckley; Brian Morrison, Barboursville; Jack Lindgren, Morgantown
9 — Joseph Ranieri, Fairmont; Matthew Hess, Parkersburg; Jose Gomez Allier, Charleston
12:30 p.m. — Tyler Patterson, Charleston; Jared Taylor, Bluefield; Tyler Shamblin, Elkview
12:39 — Todd Williams, Grafton; Winston Canada (p), Dunbar; Adam Ware, Grafton
12:48 — Clark Craig, Fairmont; Chase Wolfe, Charleston; Adam Sholes, Charleston
12:57 — Jacob Nickell, Wheeling; Davey Jude, Kermit; Josh Arbaugh, Morgantown
1:06 — Mark Golden, Morgantown; Peter Kurelac, Wheeling; Daniel Morgret, Washington, Pa.
1:15 — Aaron Gizzi (p), Morgantown; Matt Felber (p), Mount Hope; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville, Ohio
1:24 — Sam O’Dell, Hurricane; Cam Roam, Huntington; Ryan Crabtree, Falling Waters
1:33 — Felix Roncaglione, Charleston; Garrett Simon, Spencer; Brandon Steele, South Charleston
1:42 — Jeremy Vallet, Logan; Jared Shank, Charles Town; Jeremy Thompson, Martinsburg
1:51 — Tanner Walls, Matheny; Michael Koreski, Parkersburg; Duncan Waugaman, Huntington
2 p.m. — Arabinda Behura, Huntington; Stephen McDavid, Scott Depot; Alex Louk, Buckhannon
West Virginia Open winners
(a)-denotes amateur
(Number of titles listed in parentheses)
2021 — David Bradshaw (12) by 3 shots over Mason Williams at Pete Dye Golf Club
2020 — Kenny Hess by 1 shot over Thadd Obecny at The Resort at Glade Springs
2019 — David Bradshaw (11) by 8 shots over Josef Dransfeld (a) at Parkersburg Country Club
2018 — David Bradshaw (10) by 6 shots over Will Evans at The Resort at Glade Springs
2017 — David Bradshaw (9) by 3 shots over Davey Jude at Edgewood Country Club
2016 — David Bradshaw (8) by 4 shots over Tad Tomblin (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
2015 — Christian Brand (2) over David Bradshaw in three-hole playoff at Berry Hills Country Club
2014 — Christian Brand by 3 shots over David Bradshaw at The Resort at Glade Springs
2013 — David Bradshaw (7) by 4 shots over Sam O'Dell (a) at Parkersburg Country Club
2012 — Jonathan Clark (2) by 6 shots over David Bradshaw and Christian Brand at Edgewood Country Club
2011 — David Bradshaw (6) over Bob Friend in three-hole playoff at Pines Country Club
2010 — David Bradshaw (5) by 1 shot over Tim Fisher (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
2009 — David Bradshaw (4) over John Ross in three-hole playoff at Oglebay Park
2008 — Barry Evans by 3 shots over David Bradshaw at Berry Hills Country Club
2007 — David Bradshaw (3) by 1 shot over three players at Lakeview Country Club
2006 — David Bradshaw (2) by 1 shot over three players at The Resort at Glade Springs
2005 — Craig Berner over Barry Evans in three-hole playoff at The Raven
2004 — David Bradshaw (a) by 1 shot over Jonathan Clark at Edgewood Country Club
2003 — Brad Westfall (5) over Pat Carter (a) in three-hole playoff at Pines Country Club
2002 — Brad Westfall (4) by 3 shots over Sam O'Dell (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
2001 — Jonathan Clark by 1 shot over Brad Westfall at Berry Hills Country Club
2000 — Brad Westfall (3) by 4 shots over Steve Shrawder at Pete Dye Golf Club
1999 — John Ross (2) by 7 shots over Jonathan Clark at Guyan Golf and Country Club
1998 — Scott Davis (4) by 5 shots over John Ross at Edgewood Country Club
1997 — John Ross by 3 shots over Gary Blake and Scott Davis at The Resort at Glade Springs
1996 — Barney Thompson (3) over John Ross in three-hole playoff at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
1995 — Scott Davis (3) by 5 shots over Greg Meade at Canaan Valley Resort State Park
1994 — Brad Westfall (2) over Scott Davis in three-hole playoff at Oglebay Park
1993 — Harold Payne (a)(4) by 2 shots over Brad Westfall at Pipestem Resort State Park
1992 — Brad Westfall by 8 shots over Eric Shaffer (a) at Pines Country Club
1991 — Mike White (2) by 1 shot over Bob Bird at Moundsville Country Club
1990 — Scott Davis (2) by 1 shot over Mike White at Bridgeport Country Club
1989 — Todd Satterfield (a) over Mike White in three-hole playoff at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
1988 — Harold Payne (a)(3) by 3 shots over Ned Weaver at Williams Country Club
1987 — Harold Payne (a)(2) by 8 shots over Cleve Coldwater at The Resort at Glade Springs
1986 — Harold Payne (a) by 2 shots over Scott Davis/Ed Vietmeier at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
1985 — Buddy Cook by 3 shots over four players at Guyan Golf and Country Club
1984 — Linden Meade (2) by 1 shot over Ken Lacy at Fincastle Country Club
1983 — Jim Fankhauser (a) by 3 shots over John Ross at Parkersburg Country Club
1982 — Scott Davis by 2 shots over Linden Meade at Wheeling Country Club
1981 — Matt Cooke (a) by 8 shots over Benny Bowles at Berry Hills Country Club
1980 — Mike White by 4 shots over Barry Fleming and Darrell Kestner at Fincastle Country Club
1979 — Benny Bowles by 1 shot over William C. Campbell at Williams Country Club
1978 — Barney Thompson (2) by 9 shots over Jim Jamieson at The Greenbrier
1977 — Barry Fleming by 2 shots over Mark Wheaton and Randy Hillis (a) at Canaan Valley Resort State Park
1976 — Terry Smith by 4 shots over Doug Ray at Preston Country Club
1975 — Barney Thompson by 2 shots over Terry Smith at Canaan Valley Resort State Park
1974 — Blake Watt (a) by 2 shots over Jerry Walker at Moundsville Country Club
1973 — Sam Snead (17) by 8 shots over Scott Bess at Bridgeport Country Club
1972 — Sam Snead (16) by 2 shots over Barney Thompson at South Hills Golf Club
1971 — Sam Snead (15) by 1 shot over Billy Capps at Bel Meadow Golf Club (first round rained out)
1970 — Sam Snead (14) by 12 shots over Joe Taylor at Sandy Brae Golf Club
1969 — Joe Taylor (3) by 1 over Horace Ervin at Meadowbrook Recreation Club
1968 — Sam Snead (13) by 5 shots over Billy Capps at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club (first and final rounds rained out)
1967 — Sam Snead (12) over Roy Shreves on third playoff hole at Moundsville Country Club
1966 — Sam Snead (11) by 10 shots over Tom Cassady at South Hills Golf Club
1965 — Joe Taylor (2) by 10 shots over George Hoffer at Lakeview Country Club
1964 — George Hoffer (2) by 8 shots over Joe Taylor at Par Mar Pines
1963 — Linden Meade by 1 shot over Don Stickney, Kanawha Country Club
1962 — Ed Tutwiler (a)(3) by 1 shot over Joe Taylor at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
1961 — Sam Snead (10) by 5 shots over Al Atkins at Riviera Country Club
1960 — Sam Snead (9) by 1 shot over Art Wall Jr. at Spring Valley Country Club
1959 — no tournament
1958 — Sam Snead (8) by 14 shots over William C. Campbell (a) at Lakeview Country Club
1957 — Sam Snead (7) by 22 shots over Mike Krak at Berry Hills Country Club
1956 — Ed Tutwiler (a)(2) by 7 shots over Joe Taylor at The Greenbrier
1955 — William C. Campbell (a)(3) by 5 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at Guyan Country Club
1954 — Joe Taylor by 10 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at Williams Country Club
1953 — William C. Campbell (a)(2) by 4 shots over Sam Snead at Parkersburg Country Club
1952 — Sam Snead (6) by 9 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at The Greenbrier
1951 — Ed Tutwiler (a) by 6 shots over Ray Vaughan Jr. at White Oak Country Club
1950 — William C. Campbell (a) by 13 shots over Larry Wiechman at Parkersburg Country Club
1949 — Sam Snead (5) by 18 shots over George Hoffer at Spring Valley Country Club
1948 — Sam Snead (4) by 10 shots over George Hoffer at Wheeling Country Club
1947 — George Hoffer by 1 shot over Rut Coffey at The Greenbrier
1946 — Rut Coffey by 10 shots over Roy Blizzard (a) at Moundsville Country Club
1945 — Arnold Browning by 2 shots over Jules Blanton at Greenbrier Valley Country Club (first round cancelled due to hail)
1944 — Joe Reposkey by 1 shot over Andy Brawley (a) at Preston Country Club
1943 — Clem Wiechman (4) by 2 shots over D.G. Rangeley (a) at Black Knight Country Club
1942 — Clem Wiechman (3) by 1 shot over Ray Vaughan Jr. at Meadowbrook Recreation Club
1941 — Clem Wiechman (2) by 3 shots over Johnny Javins at The Greenbrier
1940 — Bill Swing by 2 shots over Arnold Browning at Guyan Country Club
1939 — Clem Wiechman by 4 shots over Earl Tolley at Bluefield Country Club
1938 — Sam Snead (3) by 11 shots over Art Clark at Cedar Rocks
1937 — Sam Snead (2) by 12 shots over Art Clark at Kanawha Country Club
1936 — Sam Snead by 5 shots over Art Clark at Guyan Country Club (second round rained out)
1935 — Rader Jewett (2) by 2 shots over Horace Brand at Clarksburg Country Club
1934 — Rader Jewett by 11 shots over Bobby Rownd (a) at Cedar Rocks
1933 — Johnny Javins/I.C. Schorr at Kanawha Country Club (Javins and Schorr split prize money, Javins took trophy)