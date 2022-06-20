Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

89th West Virginia Open

At Stonewall Resort

Roanoke

Wednesday’s tee times

First round

(p)-denotes professional

First hole

7:30 a.m. — Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, Pa.; Cameron Jarvis, Barboursville; JP Cochran, Benwood

7:39 — Ryan Butcher, Madison; Evan Conrad, Charleston; Cameron Fisher, Charleston

7:48 — Justin Doerr, Wheeling; Matt Gissy, Weirton; Chuck Henderson, Vienna

7:57 — Jeff Bryant, St. Albans; Brian Hart, Bluefield; Zach Chapman, Culloden

8:06 — Joseph Kalaskey, Charleston; Noah Mullens, Milton; Marco Oliverio, Bridgeport

8:15 — Ty Roush (p), Mason; Mike Rogers (p), Buckhannon; Matthew Grobe (p), Proctorville, Ohio

8:24 — Christian Brand, Scott Depot; David Bradshaw (p), Bakerton; Philip Reale, Hurricane

8:33 — Mitchell Roush, Mason; Noah Seivertson, Wheeling; Steve Ross, Huntington

8:42 — Bryan Myers, Wheeling; Trenton Roush, Point Pleasant; Howie Peterson, Weirton

8:51 — Christopher Neighbors, Charles Town; Carson Proffitt, Camp Creek; Noah Mitchell, Charleston

9 a.m. — Terry Mumaw, Charles Town; David Sims, Wheeling; Ethan Hardy, Charles Town

12:30 p.m. — Brian Anania, Hurricane; Nick Fleming, Cabins; Ryan Bilby, Follansbee

12:39 — Will Evans (p), Charleston; Kurtis Grant, Morgantown; Ben Palmer, Parkersburg

12:48 — Pat Carter, Hurricane; John Ross (p), Freeman; Cole Moore (p), Spencer

12:57 — Christian McKisic, Buckhannon; John Kingora, Morgantown; Ian Patrick Archer, Huntington

1:06 — Todd Duncan, Daniels; John Francisco, Martinsburg; Trevor Hedges (p), Martinsburg

1:15 — Samuel Berry (p), Morgantown; Thadd Obecny II (p), Wheeling; Kenny Hess (p), Parkersburg

1:24 — Mason Weese, Charleston; Travis Woodford, Glenville; Jonah Wilson, Daniels

1:33 — Jason McClanahan, Charleston; David Woodrum, Bluefield; Jackson Woodburn, Scott Depot

1:42 — Tyler Kondo, Morgantown; Jack Michael, Huntington; Hunter O’Neal, Bluefield, Va.

1:51 — Luke Farrar, Huntington; Campbell Koegler, Wheeling; Alex Toler, Barboursville

2 — Brian Bailey, Bridgeport; Jeff McGraw, Princeton; Tad Tomblin, Alum Creek

10th hole

7:30 a.m. — Dylan Carroll, Kearneysville; Phil Constantino, Charles Town; Buck Gower, Grafton

7:39 — Robert Gaston, Morgantown; Aaron Ceja, Athens, Ohio; Cory Dillinger, Morgantown

7:48 — Josh Howell, Charlton Heights; Kollin Hopwood, Elkins; Patrick Johnson, Racine, Ohio

7:57 — Christian Boyd, Charles Town; Alex Easthom, Ravenswood; Michael Gervais (p), Bridgeport

8:06 — Cameron Grobe, Proctorville, Ohio; Grant Roush, Mason; Chuck Workman, Marlinton

8:15 — Craig Berner (p), Sissonville; Cory Hoshor, Scott Depot; Jess Ferrell, Fairmont

8:24 — Tom Liccardi, Morgantown; Lydel Norman, Belpre, Ohio; Van Stemple, Shepherdstown

8:33 — Tommy Evans, Charles Town; Tanner Vest, Shady Spring; Mason Kidwell, Charles Town

8:42 — Yadhu Urs, Wheeling; Tyler Hardy, Charles Town; Patrick Smith, Beckley

8:51 — Chris Daniels, Beckley; Brian Morrison, Barboursville; Jack Lindgren, Morgantown

9 — Joseph Ranieri, Fairmont; Matthew Hess, Parkersburg; Jose Gomez Allier, Charleston

12:30 p.m. — Tyler Patterson, Charleston; Jared Taylor, Bluefield; Tyler Shamblin, Elkview

12:39 — Todd Williams, Grafton; Winston Canada (p), Dunbar; Adam Ware, Grafton

12:48 — Clark Craig, Fairmont; Chase Wolfe, Charleston; Adam Sholes, Charleston

12:57 — Jacob Nickell, Wheeling; Davey Jude, Kermit; Josh Arbaugh, Morgantown

1:06 — Mark Golden, Morgantown; Peter Kurelac, Wheeling; Daniel Morgret, Washington, Pa.

1:15 — Aaron Gizzi (p), Morgantown; Matt Felber (p), Mount Hope; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville, Ohio

1:24 — Sam O’Dell, Hurricane; Cam Roam, Huntington; Ryan Crabtree, Falling Waters

1:33 — Felix Roncaglione, Charleston; Garrett Simon, Spencer; Brandon Steele, South Charleston

1:42 — Jeremy Vallet, Logan; Jared Shank, Charles Town; Jeremy Thompson, Martinsburg

1:51 — Tanner Walls, Matheny; Michael Koreski, Parkersburg; Duncan Waugaman, Huntington

2 p.m. — Arabinda Behura, Huntington; Stephen McDavid, Scott Depot; Alex Louk, Buckhannon

West Virginia Open winners

(a)-denotes amateur

(Number of titles listed in parentheses)

2021 — David Bradshaw (12) by 3 shots over Mason Williams at Pete Dye Golf Club 

2020 — Kenny Hess by 1 shot over Thadd Obecny at The Resort at Glade Springs

2019 — David Bradshaw (11) by 8 shots over Josef Dransfeld (a) at Parkersburg Country Club

2018 — David Bradshaw (10) by 6 shots over Will Evans at The Resort at Glade Springs

2017 — David Bradshaw (9) by 3 shots over Davey Jude at Edgewood Country Club

2016 — David Bradshaw (8) by 4 shots over Tad Tomblin (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

2015 — Christian Brand (2) over David Bradshaw in three-hole playoff at Berry Hills Country Club

2014 — Christian Brand by 3 shots over David Bradshaw at The Resort at Glade Springs

2013 — David Bradshaw (7) by 4 shots over Sam O'Dell (a) at Parkersburg Country Club

2012 — Jonathan Clark (2) by 6 shots over David Bradshaw and Christian Brand at Edgewood Country Club

2011 — David Bradshaw (6) over Bob Friend in three-hole playoff at Pines Country Club

2010 — David Bradshaw (5) by 1 shot over Tim Fisher (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

2009 — David Bradshaw (4) over John Ross in three-hole playoff at Oglebay Park

2008 — Barry Evans by 3 shots over David Bradshaw at Berry Hills Country Club

2007 — David Bradshaw (3) by 1 shot over three players at Lakeview Country Club

2006 — David Bradshaw (2) by 1 shot over three players at The Resort at Glade Springs

2005 — Craig Berner over Barry Evans in three-hole playoff at The Raven

2004 — David Bradshaw (a) by 1 shot over Jonathan Clark at Edgewood Country Club

2003 — Brad Westfall (5) over Pat Carter (a) in three-hole playoff at Pines Country Club

2002 — Brad Westfall (4) by 3 shots over Sam O'Dell (a) at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

2001 — Jonathan Clark by 1 shot over Brad Westfall at Berry Hills Country Club

2000 — Brad Westfall (3) by 4 shots over Steve Shrawder at Pete Dye Golf Club

1999 — John Ross (2) by 7 shots over Jonathan Clark at Guyan Golf and Country Club

1998 — Scott Davis (4) by 5 shots over John Ross at Edgewood Country Club

1997 — John Ross by 3 shots over Gary Blake and Scott Davis at The Resort at Glade Springs

1996 — Barney Thompson (3) over John Ross in three-hole playoff at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

1995 — Scott Davis (3) by 5 shots over Greg Meade at Canaan Valley Resort State Park

1994 — Brad Westfall (2) over Scott Davis in three-hole playoff at Oglebay Park

1993 — Harold Payne (a)(4) by 2 shots over Brad Westfall at Pipestem Resort State Park

1992 — Brad Westfall by 8 shots over Eric Shaffer (a) at Pines Country Club

1991 — Mike White (2) by 1 shot over Bob Bird at Moundsville Country Club

1990 — Scott Davis (2) by 1 shot over Mike White at Bridgeport Country Club

1989 — Todd Satterfield (a) over Mike White in three-hole playoff at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

1988 — Harold Payne (a)(3) by 3 shots over Ned Weaver at Williams Country Club

1987 — Harold Payne (a)(2) by 8 shots over Cleve Coldwater at The Resort at Glade Springs

1986 — Harold Payne (a) by 2 shots over Scott Davis/Ed Vietmeier at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

1985 — Buddy Cook by 3 shots over four players at Guyan Golf and Country Club

1984 — Linden Meade (2) by 1 shot over Ken Lacy at Fincastle Country Club

1983 — Jim Fankhauser (a) by 3 shots over John Ross at Parkersburg Country Club

1982 — Scott Davis by 2 shots over Linden Meade at Wheeling Country Club

1981 — Matt Cooke (a) by 8 shots over Benny Bowles at Berry Hills Country Club

1980 — Mike White by 4 shots over Barry Fleming and Darrell Kestner at Fincastle Country Club

1979 — Benny Bowles by 1 shot over William C. Campbell at Williams Country Club

1978 — Barney Thompson (2) by 9 shots over Jim Jamieson at The Greenbrier

1977 — Barry Fleming by 2 shots over Mark Wheaton and Randy Hillis (a) at Canaan Valley Resort State Park

1976 — Terry Smith by 4 shots over Doug Ray at Preston Country Club

1975 — Barney Thompson by 2 shots over Terry Smith at Canaan Valley Resort State Park

1974 — Blake Watt (a) by 2 shots over Jerry Walker at Moundsville Country Club

1973 — Sam Snead (17) by 8 shots over Scott Bess at Bridgeport Country Club

1972 — Sam Snead (16) by 2 shots over Barney Thompson at South Hills Golf Club

1971 — Sam Snead (15) by 1 shot over Billy Capps at Bel Meadow Golf Club (first round rained out)

1970 — Sam Snead (14) by 12 shots over Joe Taylor at Sandy Brae Golf Club

1969 — Joe Taylor (3) by 1 over Horace Ervin at Meadowbrook Recreation Club

1968 — Sam Snead (13) by 5 shots over Billy Capps at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club (first and final rounds rained out)

1967 — Sam Snead (12) over Roy Shreves on third playoff hole at Moundsville Country Club

1966 — Sam Snead (11) by 10 shots over Tom Cassady at South Hills Golf Club

1965 — Joe Taylor (2) by 10 shots over George Hoffer at Lakeview Country Club

1964 — George Hoffer (2) by 8 shots over Joe Taylor at Par Mar Pines

1963 — Linden Meade by 1 shot over Don Stickney, Kanawha Country Club

1962 — Ed Tutwiler (a)(3) by 1 shot over Joe Taylor at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

1961 — Sam Snead (10) by 5 shots over Al Atkins at Riviera Country Club

1960 — Sam Snead (9) by 1 shot over Art Wall Jr. at Spring Valley Country Club

1959 — no tournament

1958 — Sam Snead (8) by 14 shots over William C. Campbell (a) at Lakeview Country Club

1957 — Sam Snead (7) by 22 shots over Mike Krak at Berry Hills Country Club

1956 — Ed Tutwiler (a)(2) by 7 shots over Joe Taylor at The Greenbrier

1955 — William C. Campbell (a)(3) by 5 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at Guyan Country Club

1954 — Joe Taylor by 10 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at Williams Country Club

1953 — William C. Campbell (a)(2) by 4 shots over Sam Snead at Parkersburg Country Club

1952 — Sam Snead (6) by 9 shots over Ed Tutwiler (a) at The Greenbrier

1951 — Ed Tutwiler (a) by 6 shots over Ray Vaughan Jr. at White Oak Country Club

1950 — William C. Campbell (a) by 13 shots over Larry Wiechman at Parkersburg Country Club

1949 — Sam Snead (5) by 18 shots over George Hoffer at Spring Valley Country Club

1948 — Sam Snead (4) by 10 shots over George Hoffer at Wheeling Country Club

1947 — George Hoffer by 1 shot over Rut Coffey at The Greenbrier

1946 — Rut Coffey by 10 shots over Roy Blizzard (a) at Moundsville Country Club

1945 — Arnold Browning by 2 shots over Jules Blanton at Greenbrier Valley Country Club (first round cancelled due to hail)

1944 — Joe Reposkey by 1 shot over Andy Brawley (a) at Preston Country Club

1943 — Clem Wiechman (4) by 2 shots over D.G. Rangeley (a) at Black Knight Country Club

1942 — Clem Wiechman (3) by 1 shot over Ray Vaughan Jr. at Meadowbrook Recreation Club

1941 — Clem Wiechman (2) by 3 shots over Johnny Javins at The Greenbrier

1940 — Bill Swing by 2 shots over Arnold Browning at Guyan Country Club

1939 — Clem Wiechman by 4 shots over Earl Tolley at Bluefield Country Club

1938 — Sam Snead (3) by 11 shots over Art Clark at Cedar Rocks

1937 — Sam Snead (2) by 12 shots over Art Clark at Kanawha Country Club

1936 — Sam Snead by 5 shots over Art Clark at Guyan Country Club (second round rained out)

1935 — Rader Jewett (2) by 2 shots over Horace Brand at Clarksburg Country Club

1934 — Rader Jewett by 11 shots over Bobby Rownd (a) at Cedar Rocks

1933 — Johnny Javins/I.C. Schorr at Kanawha Country Club (Javins and Schorr split prize money, Javins took trophy)

