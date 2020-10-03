The team of Pat Carter and Sam O’Dell took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the West Virginia Golf Association Two-Person Scramble at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.
Carter and O’Dell, last year’s runners-up, combined for a 12-under score of 60 with 12 birdies and no bogeys. Two shots back at 62 are the teams of Chris Williams and Jeff McGraw, Philip Reale and Jess Ferrell and Christian McKisic and Ryan Bilby.
The senior division leaders by four shots are Tim Mount and Van Stemple, who fired a 10-under 62. The mother-daughter tandem of Caroline Ramsey and Lauren Ramsey paces the women’s division at 2-over 74, good enough to lead by three strokes.
The final round is set for 8:30 a.m. Sunday