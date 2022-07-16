For those watching this weekend’s Open Championship at St. Andrews thinking it would be fun to test similar style green complexes, there may soon be such a place in the Kanawha Valley.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for July 29th at Coonskin Golf Course, signifying the official closing of the course and the start of an overhaul/redesign of the nine-hole, par-3 track. Trees and stumps have already been removed in preparation of the build with the hope it will be open around Memorial Day in 2023.
The course was designed by Kelly Shumate, the current director of golf maintenance at The Greenbrier who also designed the nine-hole Ashford Short Course at the resort.
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation director Jeff Hutchinson and chairman of the county parks golf committee Dave Pope enlisted Shumate’s help in the project.
“Dave and Jeff reached out to me and asked me if I’d be interested and if I could help and I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely,’’ Shumate said.
While the course has been accessible for golfers of all ages and skill levels, the new design will bring a modern trend to the park and will bring a much different style as well.
“These short courses, they’re popping up all across the nation at city parks, big resorts and other places,” Shumate said. “It’s something where you can grab two or three clubs and a ball or two and walk around in less than an hour. That’s the instructions Dave and Jeff gave to me. Something to where somebody can come in on their lunch break and play nine holes. Anymore, golf is a time crunch for everyone. The standard 18 holes takes a lot of time and people don’t have that.”
“What we’re trying to do is create a totally new golf experience in Kanawha County,” Hutchinson concurred. “I can see a bunch of guys getting together with similar handicaps and having shootouts once a week, playing it quick. We’re trying to create a thing where say you start at 5:30 and you’re off of work and you’ve got a little bit of time between your kids’ soccer games. You can come out and play and then go do what you’ve got to do.”
In addition to offering a quick option and one that may be more convenient, the course will have a distinct look as well — one that may resemble St. Andrews more than any course in the Charleston area.
A self-described “architecture geek”, Shumate has an appreciation for classic designs – such as C.B. Macdonald’s Old White course at the Greenbrier – for inspiration in his own work. To that point, long rough around the greens won’t be present in the new design. Instead, tight lies, long, narrow bunkering and distinctive mounding will set the new Coonskin course apart. Nos. 5 and 8 will even feature a shared green.
They are features that more resemble European golf than American golf. This week, players at the Open are often putting from off the green or hitting low, running shots instead of high lob wedges and those are the types of shots players will have the option to play when the Coonskin overhaul is complete.
“A lot of American courses have high grass around the greens but we’re going to do it to where you have different avenues to get it there,” Hutchinson said. “You can putt it up, chip it up — the green complexes have more of an old-school feel to them.”
And for good reason. Macdonald, who attended college at St. Andrews, used template holes in his designs, referring to certain types of holes he found prevalent in the British Isles in the late 1890s. Shumate said those template holes will be present in the greens at the new Coonskin course.
“A punch bowl, an eden, a redan – they told me they wanted some of those incorporated into the design,” Shumate said. “These templates have stood the test of time and they are very popular.”
Todd Godwin Construction, a company based out of Ellabell, Georgia, handled the build which will include the installation of fescue grasses and sod greens that Hutchinson said will run between 10 and 11 on the stimp-meter when completed. Turf tee boxes will be installed behind the grass ones for use in the winter, giving those areas chances to recover in the offseason. Also being built will be a rolling putting green around 8,000 square feet, giving golfers a practice complex not limited to straight, flat putts.
With holes ranging from 85 to 135 yards, the hope is the new course offers something for everyone and both Shumate and Hutchinson are hopeful it will attract many more players to the park.
“I think people are going to be surprised, it’s something new to the area that everyone can be proud of and hopefully use a lot,” Shumate said. “If you’re a beginner wanting to learn the game you can come out and play. If you’re retired and health-wise you don’t have the ability to play a full 18 holes, hopefully you can do this and walk around and get some exercise. And good players that want to work on their short game, this gives them an option as well.”
“I’m trying to create a fun atmosphere that people can come out and enjoy,” Hutchinson added. “Really there’s no other place in the state that will have greens like we have. We’re going to set it up and serve beer and wine. I can see a ladies group getting together and having a nine-and-wine night or corporate people who have a picnic here in the park can tie it in with golf. It just opens up a lot of possibilities.”