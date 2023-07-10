Emily McLatchey made a statement in the opening round of the 100th West Virginia Amateur on Monday at Edgewood Country Club.
The Marshall junior shot a 3-under-par 68 in the par-71 course as she leads Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins, who broke even, by three strokes.
The tournament was originally three rounds -- with the first round slated for Sunday -- but inclement weather caused the first round to be moved to Monday.
Instead of three rounds, Tuesday's second round will be the final round and eight golfers made the cut: McLatchey, Hawkins, Emily Holzopfel (tied for third, 1-over), Stormy Randazzo (tied for third, 1-over), Susan Glasby (fifth, 2-over), Cathleen Wong (sixth, 3-over), Taylor Sargent (seventh, 6-over) and Hanna Shrout (eighth, 8-over).
McLatchey, of Winter Park, Florida, finished sixth in last year's Women's Am at Berry Hills as she shot a 222 over three rounds. Her lowest score was a 71 in the third round last season.
On Monday, McLatchey achieved 17 pars or better and four birdies.
"I hit a lot of greens and I played really smart," McLatchey said. "I had a lot of pars. That just kept me going. Going into it, I told myself to just make a lot of pars, and there's a lot of birdie chances out there all day. I've gotten comfortable with my irons and my putting going into the second nine, and I started hitting a few closer and the putts fell."
McLatchey shot 1-under on the front nine and 2-under on the back nine.
Glasby is the defending champion and Hawkins is last year's runner-up.
Glasby had six bogeys and four birdies, while Hawkins had two bogeys and two birdies.
"A couple putts didn't go in, but I'm pleased with how I hit it," Hawkins said. "I can go low [Tuesday]. You can't win it today, but you can lose it today, so you just have to hang in there. I try to grind it out."
Hawkins went to the practice putting green by the 18th hole after her round and worked on her technique. Hawkins and Glasby said they struggled on the greens.
"I kept it off the tee pretty good," Hawkins said. "My irons were pretty good too. I just had a little trouble putting. The greens are definitely good right now and I'm looking to make some more putts tomorrow, and hopefully it will be good."
"It's hard to score well when you have six three-putts," Glasby said. "I've got to count up the putts, but I would say it's pretty high. Every bogey I had today came from a three-putt. It's just putting. I had no problems off the tee. I hit 15 of 18 greens.
"But with these greens, there's so much break that it involves having to get pace and line perfect. You just mess one or the other up a little bit, you're going to end up with a tricky three or four-footer."
McLatchey said she didn't have as much trouble on the greens in the first round.
"To be honest, I was a little worried going into today," McLatchey said. "I thought I might struggle reading the putts because the greens out here [slope]. You really have to match the speed with the line, but I did a good job with that today."
McLatchey explained what she has to do Tuesday to earn her first Women's Am.
"I need to do the same thing," McLatchey said. "Maybe I need to work on my putting from distance. But same mindset. Lots of pars, and wait for the birdies to happen."
Glasby said she has a lot of work if she wants to repeat.
"But I don't mind going in chasing either," Glasby said. "I'm not actually all that happy with 2-over."
Hawkins said she hopes to build on Monday's round.
"In our practice round, I made sure we had really good sight lines, and it's important to keep the ball in play," Hawkins said. "I didn't lose any balls today. I feel pretty good about that."