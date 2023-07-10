Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Emily McLatchey made a statement in the opening round of the 100th West Virginia Amateur on Monday at Edgewood Country Club.

The Marshall junior shot a 3-under-par 68 in the par-71 course as she leads Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins, who broke even, by three strokes. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.