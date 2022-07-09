Area golf: Women's Amateur tee times By Ryan Pritt ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com Ryan Pritt WVU Sports Reporter Jul 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Former George Washington standout and Marshall golfer Torren Kalaskey will compete to win her first Women's Amateur starting on Sunday at Berry Hills Country Club. CODY TOMER | The Intelligencer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 99th West Virginia Women's AmateurAt Berry Hills Country ClubSunday's tee timesFirst round1:00 p.m. -- Susan Glasby, Kailey Pettit, Stormy Randazzo1:09 -- Torren Kalaskey, Cathleen Wong, Hanna Shrout1:18 -- Emily McLatchey, Savannah Hawkins, Emily Holzopfel1:27 -- Molly McLean, Sara Veara, Kerri-Anne Cook1:36 -- Kimberly Eaton, Taylor Sargent, Daneen Shears1:45 -- Karen Rainey, Emma Nicol, Allison Ballard1:54 -- Madison Lilly, Lisa Younis, Christine Derienzo2:03 -- Lauren Ramsey, Teresa Harper, Nicole Lincicome2:12 -- Anna Earl, Janice Allen, Katherine Chesley2:21 -- Isabella Ferrell, Maddie Erwin2:30 -- Candy Rollyson, Diana Watkins Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ryan Pritt WVU Sports Reporter Follow Ryan Pritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.