Torren Kalaskey
Former George Washington standout and Marshall golfer Torren Kalaskey will compete to win her first Women's Amateur starting on Sunday at Berry Hills Country Club. 

 CODY TOMER | The Intelligencer

99th West Virginia Women's Amateur

At Berry Hills Country Club

Sunday's tee times

First round

1:00 p.m. -- Susan Glasby, Kailey Pettit, Stormy Randazzo

1:09 -- Torren Kalaskey, Cathleen Wong, Hanna Shrout

1:18 -- Emily McLatchey, Savannah Hawkins, Emily Holzopfel

1:27 -- Molly McLean, Sara Veara, Kerri-Anne Cook

1:36 -- Kimberly Eaton, Taylor Sargent, Daneen Shears

1:45 -- Karen Rainey, Emma Nicol, Allison Ballard

1:54 -- Madison Lilly, Lisa Younis, Christine Derienzo

2:03 -- Lauren Ramsey, Teresa Harper, Nicole Lincicome

2:12 -- Anna Earl, Janice Allen, Katherine Chesley

2:21 -- Isabella Ferrell, Maddie Erwin

2:30 -- Candy Rollyson, Diana Watkins

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.