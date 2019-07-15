West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced the hiring of Ron West as a senior analyst (defense) on the Mountaineer staff.
West brings 38 years as a collegiate coach and has coached at four of the five power five conferences in Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Baylor,Clemson, Arizona State and Illinois.
At WVU, West will be responsible for organizing, implementing and maintaining all aspects of game analysis, including direct oversight of the game planning for the defense.
AREA GOLF: 16 participants punched their ticket to the 100th West Virginia Amateur at the Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
Hop White, of Lesage, claimed medalist honors with a two-over-par 73. The rest of the top half of qualifiers included Chase Preston, Noah Mullens, Ian Patrick, Ryan Butcher, Brad Maynard, David Eller and Mark Cross.
Todd Harris, Ryan Stewart, Ethan Hefner, PJ Ball, Timothy Toler, Tanner Dorsey, Wes Byrd and Steven Nutter also all qualified.
Carson Proffitt, of Camp Creek, won the low round of the day with a 1-over-par 71 in the boys 17-18 age group at the Callaway Junior Tour at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Other winners included Ashley Offenberger (Girls 15-18 age division), Joe Kramer (boys 15-16), Mario Palumbo (boys 13-14), Isaac Hutchinson (boys 12 and under), and Kerri Anne Cook (girls 10-14).
WV FUBTOL CLUB: Daniel Smee, an assistant coach at the University of Charleston men’s soccer team, was hired as the new boys soccer coordinator for the West Virginia Fubtol Club.
Smee will manage operations for the boys’ travel teams while continuing his head coaching duties for the 2004 boys club team. He helped guide the Golden Eagles to the the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship.