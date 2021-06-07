The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Capital’s Owen Moore has earned the Kanawha Valley Umpires Association annual memorial scholarship.

Capital senior catcher Owen Moore has been named the recipient of the Kanawha Valley Umpires Association annual memorial scholarship.

The $500 scholarship was established to honor former local players, coaches and umpires. The 2021 scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Dan Bishop, a former KVUA umpire who died in 2020.

Moore hit .342 this season with 15 RBIs and was also second among the team’s pitchers with 37 strikeouts in 382/3 innings. He was selected to the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference second team as both a freshman and senior. Moore started over 70 games during his career at Capital and batted over .300.

In the classroom, he maintained a 4.5 GPA. Moore plans to attend West Virginia University.