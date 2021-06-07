Capital senior catcher Owen Moore has been named the recipient of the Kanawha Valley Umpires Association annual memorial scholarship.
The $500 scholarship was established to honor former local players, coaches and umpires. The 2021 scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Dan Bishop, a former KVUA umpire who died in 2020.
Moore hit .342 this season with 15 RBIs and was also second among the team’s pitchers with 37 strikeouts in 382/3 innings. He was selected to the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference second team as both a freshman and senior. Moore started over 70 games during his career at Capital and batted over .300.
In the classroom, he maintained a 4.5 GPA. Moore plans to attend West Virginia University.