Pat Carter of Huntington won the stroke-play portion of the West Virginia Senior Amateur on Monday morning and then advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6 & 5 win over Vienna’s Chris Christian at Berry Hills Country Club.
The field was cut to 16 after the second round of stroke play concluded on Monday. Carter, a 13-time West Virginia Amateur champion, is the defending champion of the Senior Amateur.
Joining him in Tuesday’s quarters will be Scott Bodden, Mike Marrara, Harold Payne, Jeff Harper, Steve Fox, Jim Grimmett and Jamie Ankrom.
A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER QUALIFIER: Four men qualified for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Monday with Steve Allan, Shintaro Ban, Andrew Novak and Conrad Shindler all advancing through a qualifier held at the Resort at Glade Springs.
Allan shot the low round of the day with a 6-under 65 with Ban following with a 5-under 66. Novak and Shindler survived a playoff after finishing in a five-way tie for third at 3-under.
Charleston’s Christian Brand finished with an even-par 71 to miss qualifying by three strokes.
WVU GOLF: Three Mountaineer golfers finished in the top 25 as WVU finished in fifth place at the Gopher Invitational, hosted by Minnesota, at Windsong Farm Golf Club.
Junior Matthew Sharpstene finished 11th at one-over-par. Senior Philipp Matlari was in 16th place with a two-over-par, and Nico Lang finished 21st with a four-over.