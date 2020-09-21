Aiden Satterfield, a senior wing for Charleston Catholic, announced his commitment to the West Liberty men’s basketball program on Twitter Monday.
The 6-foot-51/2 Satterfield averaged 19.1 points for the Irish last season, helping them to a 19-5 record and the No. 2 seed for the Class A state basketball tournament. The state tournament was eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
Satterfield led Catholic in scoring as a junior, shooting 51 percent from the floor and 74 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged five rebounds, two steals and two assists, made 31 3-point field goals and threw down 23 slam-dunks.
West Liberty went 27-4 last season, sweeping both the Mountain East Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and was selected to serve as a co-host for the NCAA Division II regional tournament — its 11th straight invitation to the postseason regionals. That event, too, was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.