Claire Mullen scored three of her four goals in the first half to power Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team past Cabell Midland 5-1 Monday evening in Ona.
Aurelia Kirby tacked on a goal, while Annie Cimino and Hannah Sullivan each added an assist for the Irish. Also for Catholic, Macy Greathouse picked up three saves.
Olivia Charles scored the lone goal for the Knights.
WVSU athletes honored
Four West Virginia State University student-athletes earned Mountain East Conference player of the week honors, the league announced Monday.
Football player Malik Newton earned MEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Yellow Jackets’ 38-3 win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
Newton, a freshman, racked up 131 yards on 16 carries to average 8.2 yards per carry. It marked his third 100-yard rushing game this season. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native is third in the league in rushing with 535 yards this season.
Women’s soccer player Fran Soares-Cupertino earned offensive player of the week honors, while teammate Cierra Savin was selected as the defensive player of the week.
Soares-Cupertino, a senior from Brazil, netted two goals in State’s win over Glenville State before netting the decisive goal in WVSU’s win over Wheeling.
Savin, a senior, helped lead the Yellow Jackets to six points from her spot on the back line. The California native delivered an assist in the win over the Pioneers and scored the opening goal in State’s 2-1 win over the Cardinals.
Volleyball player Grace Martin earned MEC Defensive Player of the Week. Martin, a senior from Gallipolis, Ohio, helped WVSU to a pair of South Division wins last week. She contributed four blocks, eight kills, and three service aces in a 3-0 win over Davis & Elkins. She chipped in six blocks, six digs and six kills in State’s 3-1 win over Concord. She finished the week with 10 blocks and a .538 hitting percentage.
UC booter honored
University of Charleston men’s soccer player Gabriel Rodriguez was tabbed as the MEC Offensive Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.
A graduate student from Colombia, Rodriguez supplied three goals and an assist in a pair of wins for the Golden Eagles last week. He tallied one goal and an assist in a win over Concord, then netted two goals in UC’s 4-1 win over West Liberty.