No. 7 seed Chris Williams upset fourth-seeded Pat Carter 3 and 2 in the final round to claim the 18th West Virginia Mid-Amateur Golf Championship Wednesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
After winning his two opening matches, Williams — a graduate of Winfield High School and West Virginia University — tallied upset victories over No. 2 seed Hutson Chandler (quarterfinals) and sixth-seeded Sam O’Dell (semifinals), setting up his championship tilt with Carter.
Carter scored an upset win of his own in the semifinals, taking down top-seeded Ryan Bashour (20 holes).
Williams and Carter were tied at 1 after the first five holes before Williams claimed three of the next four holes to take a three-hole lead. Carter closed the deficit to two holes after winning the 14th, but Williams answered by taking the 15th hole and seal the win.
Williams carded 10 pars, three birdies, and one eagle against just two bogeys in his final round.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: Carlson Reed allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six against one walk in 52/3 innings as the Mountaineers earned an 8-2 win over rival Pittsburgh Wednesday at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers improve to 16-21 on the season, while Pitt falls to 20-12.
Paul McIntosh hit a three-run homer for the Mountaineers, while Tyler Doanes went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Victor Scott, Austin Davis and Hudson Byorick each tallied two hits and knocked in a run.
WVU collected 15 hits on the evening.
West Virginia relievers Skylar Gonzalez and Madison Jeffrey combined to allow just one run on three hits and strike out six in 21/3 innings.
WVU starts a three-game series against Oklahoma Friday in Morgantown. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.